Anaergia Announces Agreement for US$15.6 Million Sale of IRA Tax Credits and Strategic Investment Update

BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG), a global renewable fuels leader, is pleased to announce the entry into a definitive agreement for a sale of US$15.6 million of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) investment tax credits (the “ITC Transaction”) generated by its subsidiary, Rhode Island Bioenergy Facility Holdco, LLC (“RIBH”). The investment tax credits for qualified biogas property were generated from the project built by RIBH’s subsidiary in Johnston, Rhode Island.

The ITC Transaction is anticipated to close by January 29, 2024, and is subject to certain customary conditions. Proceeds will be used for transaction fees, funding of asset-level working capital and debt reserves, and limited distributions to RIBF members.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Field LLP and Virentis Advisors, LLC are advising RIBH in connection with the ITC Transaction.

Additionally, the Company announces that it and Marny Investissement SA (“Marny”) continue to work towards satisfying certain interim conditions in respect to the previously announced equity investment of C$40.8 million (the “Strategic Investment”). While initially expected for satisfaction on December 22, 2023, the interim conditions are required to be satisfied or waived pursuant to the subscription agreement by no later than December 29, 2023. Under the terms of the Strategic Investment, the transaction will close in three tranches of 34,000,000 units of the Company for gross proceeds of C$13.6M each. The first, second and third tranches may close no later than January 15, 2024, February 15, 2024, and March 15, 2024, respectively. The closing of the first, second and third tranches are subject to a limited number of customary conditions. Please refer to the Company’s news release dated December 18, 2023, for more information with respect to the Strategic Investment.

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases (“GHGs”) by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), fertilizer and water through the use of proprietary technologies. With a track record of delivering innovative projects, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide solutions to today’s most pressing resource recovery challenges using a broad portfolio of proven technologies and multiple project delivery methods. Anaergia is one of the world’s only companies with a proprietary portfolio of end-to-end solutions that integrate solid waste processing as well as wastewater treatment with organics recovery, high efficiency anaerobic digestion, RNG production and recovery of fertilizer and water from organic residuals. The combination of these technologies enhances carbon-negative biogas, clean water and natural fertilizer production, utilizes a minimized footprint and lowers waste and wastewater treatment costs and GHG emissions.

