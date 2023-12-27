Generational Equity Advises Valley Maintenance and Restoration in its Sale to INTACT Property Restoration, a West Edge Partners Portfolio Company

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Valley Maintenance and Restoration, Inc. to INTACT Property Restoration, a portfolio company of West Edge Partners. The transaction closed in June 2023.

Valley Maintenance and Restoration (VMR), headquartered in Hailey, Idaho, is a full-service cleaning and restoration company. Revenue is derived from rebuild work, water mitigation, fire and smoke damage, general contracting, mold remediation, and carpet and area rug cleaning. VMR primarily differentiates itself as the longest standing company operating in the valley, by its experienced and tenured personnel, and through its consistently high-quality work and customer service levels.

INTACT's mission is to partner with leading regional property restoration businesses in the Western U.S. and capitalize on the significant benefits that will result from scale and sharing of best practices amongst its brands. The platform is led by CEO and industry veteran, Eugene Hicks, working alongside Executive Chairman Amy Kothari.

Amy Kothari, INTACT’s Executive Chairman said, “At INTACT our goal is to harness the benefits of scale to elevate our brands through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and implementation of best practices. As our platform expands, this approach ensures continuous improvement making each brand enduringly better. These synergies not only strengthen our service capabilities but also guarantee that our customers receive the highest quality restoration experience when they need it most.”

West Edge Partners (WEP) is a private equity firm focused on investing in business and consumer services, distribution, and light manufacturing businesses in the lower middle market. The firm supports its partners through a value-added approach and looks to invest in both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. West Edge is Southern California based with offices in both Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, and his team, led by Sr. Managing Director - Western Region, Lori Galloway closed the deal. Senior Managing Director James Carr established the initial relationship with VMR.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.