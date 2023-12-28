KuCoin Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with OOFP, an Innovative BTC Ecosystem All-protocol Vault, to Support all Kinds of Assets on Bitcoin

KuCoin Labs has joined forces with OOFP, a project within the Bitcoin ecosystem that provides value-added services for assets like inscriptions, runes, and NFTs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a landmark collaboration, KuCoin Labs has joined forces with OOFP, a project within the Bitcoin ecosystem that provides value-added services for assets like inscriptions, runes, and NFTs.

OOFP combines a vault pool for mining with strategies like holding, staking, and DeFi to enhance asset appreciation and growth. OOFP aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where participants can benefit from the increased value of their assets.

The project operates on the principle of creating a vibrant ecosystem in which assets within the Bitcoin network can thrive. By offering value-added services and opportunities for asset appreciation, OOFP aims to attract and engage participants, contributing to the overall development and success of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The collaboration with KuCoin Labs will enable OOFP to expand ecosystem partnership with all Bitcoin assets like BIIS, DOVI.

Lou Yu, head of KuCoin Labs, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "The strategic partnership between KuCoin Labs and OOFP aligns with our commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects. OOFP's vision and technology have the potential to transform the way we interact with blockchain tools, and we're thrilled to be part of this journey."

With the increasing popularity of inscriptions, the BTC ecosystem has seen an impressive performance with various native new protocols emerging one after another. KuCoin Labs’ strategic partnership with OOFP underscores its commitment to fostering innovation in the crypto industry. This collaboration is expected to drive advancements in the BTC ecosystem, enhancing user experience and broadening access to blockchain technologies.

ABOUT KUCOIN

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/

ABOUT KUCOIN LABS

Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help project owners achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.

ABOUT OOFP

OOFP is a project within the Bitcoin ecosystem that provides value-added services for assets like inscriptions, runes, and NFTs. To find out more, visit: https://www.oofi.io/