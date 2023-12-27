Generational Equity Advises A3GEO in its Sale to RMA Companies

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client A3GEO, Inc. to RMA Companies. The transaction closed May 31, 2023.

Founded in 2010, A3GEO serves public and private customers across multiple markets with specialized expertise identifying, characterizing, and mitigating geohazard-related risks associated with ground shaking, land sliding, and liquefaction. Based in Berkeley, California, A3GEO serves customers from initial risk assessment through foundation design, and is led by founders, Dona Kelly, PE, GE and Wayne Magnusen, PE, GE. A3GEO will operate as a business unit of RMA GeoScience and Dona Kelly will lead the combined group as President.

RMA is a leading provider of professional services in environmental consulting, geosciences, and materials testing and inspection for critical public and private infrastructure assets across diverse government and commercial end-markets, including transportation, healthcare, education, renewable energy, and water resources.

RMA’s team of engineers, geologists, inspectors, and technicians help infrastructure asset owners, engineering firms, and construction companies maintain compliance with strict regulatory and operating requirements through a range of geotechnical, environmental, and materials testing services. Founded in 1962, RMA is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. RMA is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners.

Since December 2021, RMA has completed eight acquisitions, as it executes an aggressive growth strategy to build a national platform providing geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, construction materials testing, inspection, and certification to support the development of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth.

“The addition of A3GEO to the RMA Family of Companies strengthens our geotechnical, geologic, and seismic service offerings in California,” said Ed Lyon, CEO of RMA. “The addition of A3GEO’s capabilities, certifications and key client relationships will allow us to pursue a wide range of federally funded projects throughout the Western United States.”

“We have built an extensive track record of customer service and employee development as a top-tier geotechnical, geological, and seismic engineering firm in Northern California,” said Dona Kelly. “This acquisition will bring new resources and expertise to our customers, and we are excited to continue our growth strategy.”

“I am thrilled to have taken this step as it will open new doors for our clients and create opportunities for our professional staff,” said Wayne Magnusen.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham and his team, led by Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, Jim Hermann, with support from Senior Vice President, M&A, Amy Wall closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Tom Braun established the initial relationship with A3GEO.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.