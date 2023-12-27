Generational Equity Advises Brazos Commercial Roofing in Management Buyout

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce a management buyout of its client, Brazos Commercial Roofing by David Galloway, previously a co-owner of the Company. Going forward, Brazos Commercial Roofing will be solely owned by Mr. Galloway. The buyout was completed on December 15, 2023.

Founded in 2017, Brazos Commercial Roofing (BCR) is headquartered in Clute, Texas (a suburb of Houston) and offers new construction, renovations, waterproofing, cleaning, and maintenance services for commercial, multi-residential, and industrial buildings. The BCR team are experts in Coatings, TPO and Metal Roofing, ensuring installed roofs are durable and long-lasting.

Generational Equity Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, Don Ho was the lead dealmaker that successfully closed the management buyout. Mr. Ho acted as the mediator between all parties and guided both principals with due diligence and the definitive purchase agreement with the mediator attorney. Mr. Ho was supported by Vice President, M&A, Lance Thomasson on this project.

After the closing, Mr. Galloway said "Don Ho was instrumental in guiding the process seamlessly from start to finish, through at times troubled waters. Don worked through many decision forks and made sure that all parties involved reached a mutually agreeable conclusion. I give my highest recommendation on Don Ho's abilities to make the improbable a reality."

Mr. Ho said, “I am thankful that we were able to structure a transaction with deal terms that made sense to all parties and that allowed each person to achieve their goals.”

Ho added, “David Galloway is a brilliant and hardworking owner that holds clients and employees in the highest regards. This transaction will allow him the ability to control his own destiny and future, which is quite bright.”

Mr. Ho is a senior dealmaker in Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region Michael Goss’ transaction group, which serves clients primarily in the Central U.S. region. Executive Managing Director – North America, Edward G. Weber, established the initial relationship with a Brazos related entity.

