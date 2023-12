Real Estate Developer Deploys 2 New Knightscope K1 Towers in Los Angeles

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces the deployment of two new K1 Towers in Los Angeles, CA through a 50-year old real estate development company.

Knightscope’s robots joined the security team of a downtown mixed use area near the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center). The ASRs are augmenting the security operations in a manner consistent with a recent blog highlighting Knightscope's Recommendations for Securing Commercial Real Estate. The K1s provide a safer environment for local residents, employees and visitors, helping Knightscope to fulfill its mission to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

The client employs thousands of people across North America and is one of the largest and most established developers of real estate. The company has constructed over 15,000 new homes, owns and manages more than 11,000 rental apartments, built more than 18 million square feet of office, retail, and industrial space, and currently has an additional 28 million square feet of space in different phases of development, which represents a significant expansion opportunity in the future.

LEARN MORE

To learn more about Knightscope’s NEW Automated Gunshot Detection, Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots – now with the option of Private LTE – book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.