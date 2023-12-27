Tourism authorities of Japan & Republic of Korea discuss attraction of tourists to regional areas & sustainable tourism at 제37차 한일관광진흥협의회 한일관광교류 심포지엄.

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A symposium on tourism designed to discuss ways of vitalizing tourism exchanges between Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) was held in Japan on December 20. There were 50 participants from ROK, including government officials led by 박종택 문화체육관광부 관광정책국장, as well as tourism industry representatives. From Japan, about 60 people took part, including 호시노 미츠아키 관광청 국제관광부장 at the Japan Tourism Agency.

제37차 한일관광진흥협의회 한일관광교류 심포지엄 was held in Toyama Prefecture. At the symposium, tourism authorities from both countries welcomed the rapid recovery of tourism exchanges between the two countries after the global spread of COVID-19 subsided. Furthermore, both parties shared the understanding that efforts should be made to attract inbound tourists to regional areas and advance sustainable tourism, among other things, with a view to further enhancing bilateral tourism exchanges. They exchanged opinions on various measures to achieve these goals and signed a confirmation document.

Below is the confirmation document of 제37차 한일관광진흥협의회:

https://www.mlit.go.jp/kankocho/page03_000117.html

After the symposium, the participants from ROK divided into two groups and each group attended an inspection tour to different parts of Toyama Prefecture. One course visited a village of traditional “gassho-zukuri” farmhouses and some sake breweries, while the other course introduced the participants to architecture designated as national treasure and “suiboku” ink-and-wash painting art. The participants visited the Ainokura village in Nanto City and the national treasure temple of Zuiryuji in Takaoka City, diligently inspecting historical architectural structures and natural landscapes.