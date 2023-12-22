KuCoin Labs Announces Its Strategic Partnership with Zoopia, a Platform Dedicated to Bitcoin Ecosystem Staking, to Further Support the Development of BTC Ecosystem (Graphic: Business Wire)

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KuCoin Labs and Zoopia, an innovative platform dedicated to bitcoin ecosystem staking, have joined forces to advance the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem. This strategic partnership will revolutionize the way users interact with BRC tokens.

KuCoin Labs, the incubator and investment arm of the KuCoin ecosystem, has announced a strategic partnership with Zoopia, once again demonstrating its keen insight into the BTC ecosystem. This move demonstrates KuCoin Labs' long-term commitment to blockchain technology.

Zoopia envisions a thriving ecosystem where users harness the power of their BRC20 tokens by securely staking them, earning rewards, and participating in auto-compounding processes. Zoopia aims to empower users with secure and efficient staking while fostering a digital zoo where every token flourishes.

"KuCoin Labs will support Zoopia as it continues to achieve its key milestones, including product launches, market expansion, and user experience enhancements" said Lou Yu, Head of KuCoin Labs.

KuCoin Labs has been paying attention to the development of the BTC ecosystem from early stages and has deployed a dedicated fund to support BTC-native projects. KuCoin Labs will continue to focus on incubation, investing in the BTC ecosystem, and bringing the next BTC ecosystem phenomenon level application to the industry. We welcome other BTC-native projects to fill the application form through the official website for financing or incubation purposes.

ABOUT KUCOIN

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/

ABOUT KUCOIN LABS

Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help project owners achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.

ABOUT Zoopia

Zoopia is an innovative platform dedicated to bitcoin ecosystem staking, providing a secure, efficient, and captivating staking service for cryptocurrency holders. To find out more, visit: https://www.zoopia.xyz/