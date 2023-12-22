Salt Lake Community College Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Serve More than 45,000 Students on 10 Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salt Lake Community College, Utah’s largest college, has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to increase the accessibility of course content for more than 45,000 students on 10 campuses and online.

The institution, which was using a different third-party tool, was seeking a user-friendly Accessibility Platform that offers more robust features, higher quality alternative format options, and a deeper integration with Canvas, its learning management system. YuJa Panorama offers efficient workflows, including the ability to reuse content previously made accessible to reduce redundant work. It also provides a richer set of features around accessibility that spans the digital landscape from internal and external websites to third-party content, and more, increasing value and decreasing liability related to accessibility compliance. YuJa’s Accessibility Platform not only streamlines workflows, but it enables content creators to pinpoint and correct accessibility issues as content is created and automatically generates accessible versions of all uploaded documents.

Salt Lake Community College is part of the Utah Education and Telehealth Network (UETN), a facilitating consortium that purchases on behalf of Utah’s higher education institutions. The network signed a Master Service Agreement that enables institutions to purchase YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform at a predictable cost and through a simplified process.

“YuJa Panorama is a one-stop-shop for digital accessibility,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “It’s easy to use out of the box and makes maintaining an inclusive learning environment a default as instructors create content. We’re excited for SLCC instructors and students to experience all the features YuJa Panorama has to offer.”

ABOUT SALT LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest college with the most diverse student body. It serves more than 45,000 students on 10 campuses and with online classes. SLCC offers associate degrees, certificates, and career and technical training. It carries the distinction of being the only comprehensive community college in the state and the primary provider of technical education in the Salt Lake Valley. Learn more: http://www.slcc.edu/

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.