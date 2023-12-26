Salem Media Group Announces the Sale of Regnery Publishing

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it has reached an agreement with Skyhorse Publishing to sell Regnery Publishing. The company expects to close the transaction by the end of the year.

David Evans, Chief Operating Officer of Salem Media, said, “We are thrilled to pass the torch of the oldest and most respected conservative publishing company in America to Free Speech advocate Tony Lyons and his incredibly successful Skyhorse Publishing. Salem is committed to the dissemination of conservative ideas and is excited that Skyhorse will both be a powerful steward of this important brand and an engine for its future growth.”

Tony Lyons, President and Publisher of Skyhorse Publishing, added, “We are so pleased to acquire this legendary publishing company, founded over 75 years ago, and are committed to building on the strong foundation that the Regnery staff has developed. We see a lot of synergies and opportunities for growth and will work hard to promote, market, and sell the books we have acquired and those that are pending, as well as to develop and pursue exciting new projects. Regnery will be an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing and will maintain its own identity.”

The more than 1,500 Regnery titles will be absorbed into the Skyhorse Publishing catalogue. The former Washington D.C. based publishing house was founded in 1947 by Henry Regnery and acquired an impressive list of authors over its 75 years, including former President Donald Trump, Senator Rand Paul, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Mitt Romney, Tulsi Gabbard, Eric Metaxas, former President Ronald Regan, and Ann Coulter.

ABOUT SKYHORSE PUBLISHING:

Skyhorse Publishing, one of the largest independent book publishers in the United States, was launched in September 2006 by Tony Lyons, former president and publisher of the Lyons Press. The company has had fifty-seven New York Times bestsellers and currently has over 10,000 titles in print.

Skyhorse maintains a firm stance against censorship and aims to provide a full spectrum of political, theological, cultural, and philosophical viewpoints to counter the increasingly biased environment in mainstream media.

Through its twenty imprints, Skyhorse publishes an eclectic and maverick list of titles. Its imprints — Allworth Press, Arcade Crime Wise, Arcade Publishing, Carrel Books, Children's Health Defense, Clydesdale Press, Front Page Detectives, Good Books, Helios Press, Hot Books, Night Shade Books, Not For Tourists, Racehorse For Young Readers, Racehorse Publishing, Sky Pony Press, Sports Publishing, Talos Press, Yucca Publishing, Skyhorse Publishing, and World Almanac — cover everything from nature, sports, country living, history, reference, travel, humor, health, art, business, philosophy, religion, current events, politics, investigative and conspiracy, to fiction, literary nonfiction, science fiction, fantasy, and young adult and children’s literature. Its backlist includes more than ten thousand titles. Skyhorse is distributed by Simon & Schuster in the U.S. and abroad.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com.