Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with Bundled Management

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce it has formed a growth partnership with Bundled Management (“Bundled”), a national real estate management platform.

Bundled was founded in 2018 to offer a full range of property management, maintenance, and other ancillary services to homeowner associations (“HOAs”) and real estate investors. Founded upon a mission of providing property owners with highly professional management services, Bundled has become a trusted name in the industry, known for its state-of-the-art technology, experienced industry teams, and dedication to the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

“We are excited to partner with Shore Capital to grow to the next level,” said Brandon Arnold, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Bundled. “Our industry-leading team is proud of its history of delivering exceptional real estate management services across many local communities. Our first-in-class comprehensive service offering will continue its national expansion by leveraging Shore Capital's extensive resources, network, and learnings.”

Michael Corey, CEO of Bundled, said, “This partnership is a testament to our dedication to innovation and growth in the property management sector. With Shore Capital's backing, we are eager to explore new opportunities, enhance our technological capabilities, and continue delivering unparalleled service to our customers.”

To support Bundled’s growth, Shore has assembled a dynamic and skilled Board of Directors to collaborate with the Bundled team. “We are excited to partner with the Bundled team and our board of directors to become the premier national provider of property management services,” said Brad Morehead, Partner and Head of Business Services at Shore Capital. “Bundled has established a solid foundation, and together, we aim to build on its reputation as an industry leader.”

Bundled and Shore plan to build a larger and more diversified property management services company together through new industry partnerships, a focus on human capital development, and continued investment in Bundled’s services and infrastructure.

“We commend Bundled for its strategic vision and commitment to outstanding service throughout its history,” said Rory Kenny, Principal at Shore Capital. “We are excited to work with Brandon, Michael, and the team they have assembled to unlock additional opportunities to service both existing and future clients.”

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with an office in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital; world-class board and operational resources; and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 4x Top Founder-Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook for being the global leader in private equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $6 billion of assets under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com.

About Bundled Management

Bundled is a network of regional property management firms providing a full range of management, maintenance, and other ancillary services to homeowner associations (“HOAs”) and real estate investor properties in Illinois and Florida. Bundled leverages an experienced team, integrated technology, and a highly professional local approach to provide property owners with essential management services. For more information, please visit https://www.bundledmgmt.com.