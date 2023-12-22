AECOM selected as delivery partner for Eglinton Crosstown West Extension in Toronto

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been selected by Metrolinx to serve as its delivery partner for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project, a 9.2-kilometer extension of the upcoming Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit (LRT) from the future Mount Dennis Station to Renforth Drive. When complete, the project will create a continuous rapid transit line that stretches from Scarborough, through midtown Toronto, and into Mississauga.

“We’re honored to partner with Metrolinx to realize this key part of Ontario’s historic transportation vision,” said Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “By connecting our industry-leading transportation expertise with our unique program management capabilities through a global and collaborative culture, we’re prepared to support this transformative program that is expected to expand transit access to neighborhoods throughout Toronto, bringing lasting benefits to the region.”

As delivery partner, AECOM will be an integral part of the Metrolinx delivery team across the full breadth of infrastructure for the project. This includes a global and multi-disciplinary service offering, integrating the Company’s program management, advisory, commercial management, procurement and supply chain management, and project supervision services, among others.

“Fast, convenient public transportation is a crucial alternative to automobiles that are a major source of urban air pollution,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s Program Management global business line. “We are excited to bring the full strength of our firm to this project, which will not only improve the quality of life for residents and commuters but also the environmental outcomes for communities. This is a great example of AECOM’s ongoing commitment to leaving a positive, lasting impact on people and our planet through our Sustainable Legacies strategy.”

The project will connect with other local and regional transit including UP Express and GO Transit rail services, as well as TTC, MiWay and GO Transit bus services. Most of the extension will be underground with a portion of the line running on an elevated guideway between Scarlett Road and Jane Street. Plans are also being explored with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority to extend the line to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

