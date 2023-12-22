HB Capital and Social Capital Partners Establish Strategic Partnership to Advance Employee Ownership Initiatives

CAMP HILL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HB Capital is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Social Capital Partners. This collaboration is geared towards advancing the principles of employee ownership while concurrently delivering strong financial returns.

The investment from Social Capital Partners underscores our shared vision of promoting sustainable business practices and empowering employees through ownership structures. HB Capital is excited to leverage this collaboration to further enhance our commitment to responsible business practices and employee-centric models.

HB Capital and Social Capital Partners aim to create a blueprint for successful employee ownership initiatives within the private equity landscape, demonstrating that financial success and social impact can go hand in hand.

For more information about HB Capital, please visit https://hb-capital.net.

About HB Capital: HB Capital is a dynamic American investment firm committed to advancing employee ownership and creating sustainable opportunities for workers. The firm specializes in acquiring and supporting companies on their journey to employee ownership, aiming to build more resilient and successful businesses in the process.