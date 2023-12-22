Douglas Wilson Companies to Act as Assignee in the Zulily LLC Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors Transaction

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Douglas Wilson Companies (“DWC”), a leading specialized business, workout, and real estate services firm, today announced that it will act as the Assignee in the matter of the Zulily LLC’s and its parent Zulily Group, LLC’s (collectively, “Zulily” or “Assignor”) Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors. Pursuant to the applicable California statutes, DWC will manage the wind-down of the business and liquidate Zulily’s assets for the benefit of its creditors. DWC will perform these services through a special purpose entity called Zulily ABC, LLC, which will serve as the Assignee.

“ Our goal is to effectuate a swift and efficient process that maximizes value to Zulily’s creditors,” said Ryan C. Baker, Vice President, Douglas Wilson Companies. “ We have assembled an experienced team to assist in the management of claims and proactively address questions and concerns from Zulily’s customers and creditors. We recognize the strain processes such as these place on parties of interest and are committed to responsiveness and reliability as we fulfill our fiduciary responsibilities as Assignee.”

To ensure access to information and provide support to key stakeholders, a call center and specialized website have been created and are available at 888-202-5829 or (+1) 747-288-6406 outside the U.S., or https://omniagentsolutions.com/ZulilyABC.

About Douglas Wilson Companies:

Douglas Wilson Companies (DWC) was founded in 1989 to provide a wide range of advisory, fiduciary, workout, and real estate services. Our professional team has earned a unique track record of success with our diverse institutional client base, which includes: financial institutions, law firms, investors, property owners, and business owners located throughout the country. With a seasoned team of business, real estate, and financial service professionals, DWC offers a level of specialized services not found elsewhere. DWC has overseen the development and repositioning of nearly $15 billion in assets and has served as a Court-Appointed Fiduciary for over 1,200 State and Federal Court matters, located in 35 states. These projects include numerous operating companies, partnership disputes, agricultural and SEC Ponzi Schemes. For more information visit www.douglaswilson.com.