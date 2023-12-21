Endurance Advisory Partners Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations

ATLANTA,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in financial technology, has been selected by Endurance Advisory Partners as its public relations agency of record.

Endurance Advisory Partners was founded in 2009 to help financial institutions with the strategic opportunities and business challenges they face. The Endurance team has a deep understanding of financial services, the regulatory environment, technology, risk management, corporate finance, and financial markets. The advisors at Endurance’s combined experience helps financial institutions extend their teams and maximize their impact. This is especially important for community banks who may need outside counsel or specialized talent to plan and execute extensive strategic projects.

“Banks are navigating through a dynamic economic landscape and experiencing heightened regulatory attention that is difficult to navigate alone,” said Stephen Curry, CEO of Endurance Advisory Partners. “With improved risk management, banks will be better positioned to serve their customers and enhance their overall value for years to come, William Mills Agency will be crucial in helping us reach the institutions that need our help.”

“Endurance Advisory Partners is helping community banks survive and even prosper during a tough economic cycle,” said William Mills, CEO of William Mills Agency. “The work they do is so important for the financial industry, and we are honored to help tell their story.”

About Endurance Advisory Partners

Founded in 2009, Endurance Advisory Partners has an extensive track record of providing strategic solutions and execution resources to regional and community financial institutions and investors nationwide. Endurance achieves results by leveraging a deep understanding of financial services, regulations, technology, risk management, corporate finance, and financial markets to help clients develop and execute strategies. Our firm has successfully guided over 70 banks, boards, and investor groups through the execution of complex or operationally challenging strategies and successfully addressing regulatory actions. Our services are highly competitive with the top consulting firms, as we focus on establishing long-term relationships based on successful execution instead of task-oriented projects. Learn more at enduranceadvisory.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.