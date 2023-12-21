Express Expands Collegiate Athlete Style Ambassador Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announces today the latest partnership in the brand’s collegiate athlete style ambassador program with Ohio-based student athlete Ethan Grunkemeyer. Grunkemeyer, who is considered a top 10 college football quarterback recruit, is the brand’s youngest athlete partner to date. Grunkemeyer celebrates his first Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal on National Signing Day, as he marks his commitment to play at Penn State University and becomes an official Nittany Lion.

Grunkemeyer's partnership with Express underscores the brand's commitment to creating confidence and inspiring self-expression on and off the field.

“I am excited to start this new chapter in my life and am thrilled to be working with Express,” said Ethan Grunkemeyer. “As a Columbus native, I grew up wearing and loving Express. It is an honor to partner with the brand and follow in the footsteps of other noteworthy college athletes who have come before me in the program.”

Sara Tervo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Express said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ethan Grunkemeyer into the Express Styling Community, expanding on our successful collegiate athlete style ambassador program with a local, talented athlete beginning his college football career.”

In addition to styling Grunkemeyer for his first-ever press event, the social-first campaign will be prominently showcased across the brand’s owned channels and talent channels, leveraging the athlete’s influence on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. Through this collaboration, Grunkemeyer seeks to solidify his personal style as an athlete and showcase the power of building confidence at every stage of life in collaboration with the brand.

Through this collaboration, Grunkemeyer seeks to solidify his personal style as an athlete and showcase the power of building confidence at every stage of life in collaboration with the brand.

