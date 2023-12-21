Announcing eloomi and Lightcast Strategic Partnership

COPENHAGEN, Denmark & ORLANDO, Fla. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L&D software company eloomi and labor market analytics firm Lightcast are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to help organizations around the world enable skills-based training, development and workforce planning.

Combining Lightcast’s dynamic skills taxonomy and labor market research with eloomi’s intuitive learning and development software, businesses will be able to map the skills within their organization, act on skills insights, and enable skills-based development.

This partnership addresses the growing need for skills-based workforce planning. As organizations around the world face challenges in growth, hiring and talent retention, eloomi and Lightcast provide a strategic solution.

Claus Johansen, CEO of eloomi, said: “This important collaboration between eloomi and Lightcast is a step forward for our customers as they grapple with skills-based development and workforce planning to adapt to our changing world.”

Mark Hanson, VP of Strategy of Lightcast, said: “Knowing the skill trends and what skills are important for roles is not enough, those insights need to be delivered to employees to empower them to upskill to meet their career goals. To address these opportunities and deliver skills-based solutions in the flow of work, Lightcast is pleased to partner with eloomi, a market leader in software as a service (SaaS) learning management and people development solutions.”

eloomi Skills provides a solid structure for organizations to map skills and business titles at an individual and organizational level. eloomi draws on Lightcast’s library of 75,000+ job titles and 32,000+ skills, aggregated from millions of job postings and actively curated by humans. With skills mapping in place, organizations are able to act on skills insights, move to skills-based hiring and recruiting, and automate relevant skills training and development paths.

In a world where skills are evolving rapidly, eloomi and Lightcast’s partnership ensures that organizations stay ahead, offering insights, tools for change, and the ability to deliver long-term development planning in one simple solution.

About Lightcast

Lightcast provides trusted global labor market data, analytics, and expert guidance that empowers communities, corporations, and learning providers to make informed decisions and navigate the increasingly complex world of work. With a database of more than one billion job postings and career profiles, our team provides best-in-class customer service with robust data, clear analysis, and expert guidance on skills, jobs, and opportunities.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and Moscow, Idaho, Lightcast is active in more than 30 countries and has offices in the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. The company is backed by global private equity leader KKR. For more, visit www.lightcast.io.

About eloomi

eloomi is a leading learning and development platform that helps organizations around the world train, develop, and engage their people. We make it easy to deliver impact with training and performance management. Whether that’s through automation of HR workflows, structuring meaningful 1:1s and career pathways, or leading skills-based talent transformations. We make people development a success.

Learn more about eloomi and see how your organization can become skills-led.