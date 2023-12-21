Netrix is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netrix Global today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Netrix was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“In the context of security, AI’s impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

Netrix is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview, as we continue to help organizations improve security while optimizing productivity and collaboration to prepare for the AI revolution,” said Jay Parekh, VP, Microsoft Alliance at Netrix Global. “Netrix has the expertise to not only deploy generative AI for the enterprise’s most relevant, highest value use cases, but with careful attention to security and data privacy risks.”

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

For more information about Netrix and its work with Microsoft, please visit: www.netrixglobal.com.

About Netrix Global

Netrix Global is a leading global provider of cybersecurity and IT services that address mid-market and enterprise businesses' most mission-critical IT needs through proprietary and managed solutions. Company experts establish themselves as trusted technical advisors for clients through a unique advise-deploy-run approach to each engagement. For more information, please visit www.netrixglobal.com and follow Netrix Global on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.