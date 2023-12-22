NormanMax Gains Lloyd’s Council ‘In Principle’ Approval to Launch Parametric Syndicate 3939 in Partnership with Apollo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NormanMax Insurance Holdings, Inc., the US based parametric (re)insurance group, has received ‘approval in principle’ from Lloyd’s to launch a syndicate in 2024, to be managed by Apollo Syndicate Management Ltd, the market leading innovative integrated insurance Group.

NormanMax Syndicate 3939 aims to commence underwriting in April 2024, focusing on natural catastrophe parametric (re)insurance products that creates a unique and innovative business opportunity to Lloyd’s market. NormanMax will combine 21st century data and technology to create parametric solutions for global clients who are underserved by traditional (re)insurance products, at a time of increased climate risk and volatility. GC Securities is acting as financial advisor to NormanMax.

NormanMax is led by CEO Bradley Meier, former Founder, Chairman and CEO of both Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) and Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company as well as Co-Founder of parametric underwriting specialist New Paradigm Group. NormanMax’s diverse management team has extensive experience of successfully underwriting catastrophe risk in the most difficult climate affected areas in the world.

Apollo provides Lloyd’s managing agency services to businesses that share its values of innovation and collaboration; and forms long-term partnerships to deliver successful businesses at Lloyd’s.

Bradley Meier, CEO of NormanMax commented: “We are thrilled at the opportunity to assist clients globally with parametric (re)insurance solutions and bring this business into Lloyd’s. It is my belief that we are only at the beginning of the global parametric insurance revolution, and we are pleased to be partnering with Apollo on this exciting journey. The ability to provide worldwide access to parametric insurance solutions that utilize both public and proprietary data via Syndicate 3939 is a great first step in the mainstream adoption of parametric products.

“NormanMax Syndicate 3939 will be distributing its products globally, including in many underserved markets that traditionally lack a broad spectrum of insurance solutions. We are excited to be able to begin the process of serving these markets via the reach and financial security of the Lloyds Market.”

Andrew Gray, Apollo’s Director of Strategic Partner Syndicates commented: “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with NormanMax to support the delivery of their parametric strategy at Lloyd’s. Their innovative new parametric products can support closing the insurance protection gap for customers all over the world, providing peace of mind and speed of claims payment.

“Apollo’s track record of building successful and innovative businesses at Lloyd’s makes us the perfect long-term partner for organisations like NormanMax who are looking to benefit from the strengths of the Lloyd’s market whilst leveraging Apollo’s innovative and partnership mindset.

“We continue to strengthen and expand our offering of Strategic Partner Syndicates, providing greater opportunities for our partners, clients, and capital providers. We look forward to an exciting relationship with NormanMax and a successful 2024.”

About NormanMax

NormanMax Insurance Holdings, Inc., a (re)insurance group based out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, will offer parametric insurance solutions for hurricanes, typhoons, and earthquakes globally via its soon to be launched NormanMax Syndicate 3939. NormanMax is technology-led, data-driven, and customer-focused, providing streamlined claims processes, rapid payouts, and transparent coverage for areas and risks often neglected by traditional insurance markets. NormanMax is committed to bridging the protection gap and delivering peace of mind in the most challenging insurance scenarios in an ever-evolving market.

About Apollo

Apollo is an innovative integrated insurance group dedicated to providing high quality products and services to clients, brokers, and capital partners at Lloyd’s.

We offer insurance products across Property, Casualty, Marine, Energy & Transportation, Specialty, Reinsurance and Smart Follow divisions through Syndicate 1969. Through Syndicate 1971 we offer digital & embedded risk programmes.

Our Strategic Partner Syndicates business supports new Lloyd’s entrants from initial concept to full managing agency services.