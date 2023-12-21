Sortis Holdings Rolls Out medZERO to Enhance Employee Financial Wellness by Increasing Healthcare Benefits Accessibility and Affordability

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--medZERO, a leading provider focused on increasing benefits accessibility and affordability, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Sortis, a valued customer. This partnership reaffirms medZERO's dedication to improving employee well-being.

Sortis is a nationwide consortium of original, founder-led hospitality and lifestyle companies known for its iconic brands in hospitality, lodging, restaurants, coffee, and health and beauty sectors, including Bamboo Sushi, Cicoria, Sizzle Pie, Fellow Barber, and Rudy's Barbershop. With over 40 premium locations across the country, Sortis is enhancing its employee benefits offerings by providing employees across its diverse brand portfolio with access to medZERO's Spending Account. This account allows employees to cover various out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy costs.

The need for accessible and affordable healthcare has never been more evident. According to recent statistics, 51% of employees have deferred or skipped care due to cost, and 68% report financial stress when trying to access care. medZERO directly addresses these challenges by offering solutions that remove financial barriers to healthcare access.

Dusti Guzmán, Chief Human Resources Officer at Sortis, expressed the alignment of values, stating, "medZERO's commitment to removing financial barriers to benefits access aligns harmoniously with our ethos at Sortis. Whether it's a Barista in Portland or the dedicated staff at our hotels, our team is our most valued asset. This partnership ensures they have access to interest-free funds for more accessible and affordable benefits."

medZERO is a leading provider committed to enhancing benefits accessibility and affordability for employees by offering on demand access to funds with no interest charges or required credit checks, while also helping employers reduce overall benefits costs. Their scalable solutions offer nationwide coverage and are customized to align with each brand's unique identity. This partnership highlights medZERO's adaptability and widespread adoption across various industries. It addresses the critical need for employee financial security and accessible benefits, particularly in sectors that often grapple with talent attraction and retention challenges.

Howard Michalski, President and Co-Founder of medZERO, emphasizes the shared commitment with Sortis: "Our goal is to revolutionize benefits accessibility and affordability. With Sortis, our joint commitment to improving the lives of all employees and communities makes this relationship especially meaningful."

About medZERO:

Founded by leaders in healthcare wellness benefits and financial services, medZERO offers innovating healthcare-financial wellness solutions to employers. Their mission is to make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and equitable. They specialize in reducing the financial obstacles that often hinder workers from accessing essential healthcare services, while also helping employers lower benefits costs and improve employee well-being. medZERO is dedicated to transforming how benefits work, making them more inclusive and impactful for everyone, and their commitment extends to creating positive economic impacts for their employer customers.

About Sortis:

Sortis Holdings, a global collective of original, founder-led hospitality and lifestyle companies with an eye toward the future and a heart for brands with things to say, operates over 40 premium locations nationwide. They are committed to improving employee well-being by increasing benefits accessibility and affordability across their brand portfolio.