Vitol Enhances Compliance Monitoring With the Implementation of Behavox Quantum

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox announced today that Vitol, a global energy and commodities company, has successfully implemented Behavox’s Quantum AI SaaS solution.

Behavox Quantum enhances Vitol’s risk coverage by providing commodity trading-specific risk coverage to proactively detect misconduct. Vitol has implemented Behavox Quantum AI Risk Policies to ingest and monitor its enterprise communications for compliance risk.

"Initial implementation of Behavox technology has been encouraging and provided some valuable insights,” said Odile Roy de Puyfontaine, Head of Compliance at Vitol.

Vitol, one of the world’s leading energy traders, joins some of the largest global energy and commodity trading firms in adopting Behavox Quantum to proactively detect misconduct.

Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox, said: “We are proud to work with an organization of Vitol’s caliber, who are committed to continuously reviewing and enhancing their communication monitoring program to meet evolving compliance needs.”

About Behavox

Behavox is the leading provider of AI-driven compliance and security solutions, empowering organizations to proactively detect and mitigate human risks within the organization. Behavox leverages large language models and generative AI to transform how compliance and security teams manage risks and safeguard organizational integrity. Through innovative products such as Behavox Voice and Behavox Insider Threat, Behavox continues to shape the future of compliance and security risk management.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.

About Vitol

Vitol is a leader in the energy sector with a presence across commodities: from oil to power, renewables, and carbon. Vitol trades 7.4 million barrels per day of crude oil and products, and charters around 6,000 sea voyages every year.

Founded in Rotterdam in 1966, today Vitol operates from some 40 offices worldwide and is invested in energy assets globally including 17 m m3 of storage globally, roughly 500 k b/d of refining capacity, over 7,000 service stations, and a growing portfolio of transitional and renewable energy assets. For more information, please visit www.vitol.com.