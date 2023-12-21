VHC Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Announce New Contract

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VHC Health – Virginia Hospital Center and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia have renewed an agreement that provides medical services in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to Anthem members.

" We value our partnership with Anthem and are excited to continue to provide care to Anthem members in Northern Virginia," said Brenda Babbitt, System Associate Vice President for VHC Health.

The new agreement applies to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members enrolled in employer-based, Health Insurance Exchange, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage plans.

“ We are pleased to have reached an agreement that continues to make quality healthcare accessible for our members in Northern Virginia,” said Monica Schmude, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. “ We look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with VHC Health as we work together to support members of the Commonwealth.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

VHC Health

About VHC Health™: VHC Health provides exceptional medical services as our region’s community health system. Virginia Hospital Center was designated a 2021 Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. In 2022, the Hospital was selected for an 11th consecutive Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ and a 21st consecutive ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group. Virginia Hospital Center is a 453-bed not-for-profit teaching facility and designated as a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. VHC Health is a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network – a national network of independent healthcare organizations.