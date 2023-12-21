Exscientia Announces Expansion of its Current Collaboration with Sanofi to Include Existing Exscientia Programme

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that Sanofi is adding a new discovery stage programme identified and initially advanced by Exscientia into the current collaboration. In this programme, Exscientia has designed a novel lead series with a potential best in class profile, with preliminary data showing good potency and selectivity towards the target and differentiated molecular properties.

“Sanofi adding an Exscientia discovery stage programme into the collaboration speaks to the strengths of our AI-driven platform to solve complex drug discovery problems,” said Professor Andrew Hopkins FRS FMedSci, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Exscientia. “The growth of our collaboration is a testament to our strong relationship with Sanofi and our shared vision for AI-enabled drug discovery. As we enter 2024, we expect to continue working with partners to apply our platform capabilities across therapeutic areas while maintaining our internal pipeline focus on high value oncology targets.”

Under the terms of the amended agreement, Exscientia is eligible for up to $45 million in upfront and preclinical milestone payments. Exscientia will also be eligible for additional development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments of over $300 million and tiered royalties on product sales ranging from high-single-digits to mid-teens, as described in the original collaboration agreement. The upfront payment is expected to be reflected in the first quarter 2024 results for Exscientia as cash inflows from collaborations and recognised as revenue over the duration of the agreement.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven precision medicine company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

