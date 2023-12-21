ICPO Foundation and MRC Form Key Partnership to Boost Global Education Standards and Establish Innovative Theranostics Reference Centers in Egypt and North Africa

WIESBADEN, Germany & NEW CAIRO, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation and MISR Radiology Center (MRC) announced their cooperation in establishing MRC as one of the global ICPO Collaborating Centers. The parties intend to enable a growing number of patients worldwide access to a new generation of effective cancer therapeutics and promote research and development in the fields of Radiomolecular Precision Oncology (RPO). MRC will support the joint development and enhancement of best practice standards and their implementation in the internationally active ICPO Academy (Academy for Precision Oncology) in Egypt and North Africa.

The ICPO Foundation has recently inaugurated the ICPO Academy for Theranostics and is actively progressing towards the establishment of ICPO Centers worldwide. Our mission encompasses advancing pioneering research and conducting rigorous testing of cutting-edge radiopharmaceuticals. Our primary objectives are to equip healthcare professionals, including physicians, radiochemists, medical physicists, nurses, and technicians, with specialized training and to implement ongoing process refinement. Our ultimate goal is to foster a global network of international centers dedicated to Radiopharmaceutical Oncology (RPO). This network will enable patients to access state-of-the-art therapies delivered with consistent high-quality standards and patient-centered approaches.

Established in 1989, MRC has stood as a stalwart of medical excellence for over three decades. As a preeminent nuclear medicine facility in Egypt, MRC has spearheaded the theranostics revolution in diagnosis and therapy since 2017. Unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare, pushing the frontiers of medical innovation, and delivering exceptional patient care lies at the heart of MRC’s mission, making MRC the perfect partner for an ICPO Collaboration Center.

The parties have formalized an agreement wherein MRC will offer expertise and guidance to ICPO, focusing on the optimal implementation of international quality standards, processes, and procedures in the field of precision oncology within Egypt and North Africa. This partnership empowers MRC to advocate for the ICPO Academy and serve as the primary contact point for interested parties and participant registrations in these regions.

As part of the collaboration, MRC, in accordance with ICPO certification standards and aligned with the ICPO Academy curriculum, will facilitate hands-on training opportunities for various professionals such as physicians, chemists, physicists, nurses, technologists, and others, within its state-of-the-art facilities, spanning various time durations. Furthermore, ICPO and MRC will actively contribute to the development of ICPO Center standards and engage in site auditing processes specifically tailored for Egypt and North Africa.

Professor Richard P. Baum, the Founding Trustee of the ICPO Foundation, President of the ICPO Academy, and Chair of the ICPO Scientific Advisory Board, expressed his profound enthusiasm regarding this partnership, remarking, "Today marks a monumental stride toward enhancing global cancer treatment. This collaboration not only positions MRC as a pivotal player within the ICPO network but also symbolizes a mutual dedication to ushering in a new era of precision oncology. Together, our goal is to extend access to cutting-edge cancer therapies to patients worldwide." Prof. Baum further emphasized, "MRC will assume a pivotal role in shaping the future of precision oncology in Egypt and North Africa. Through our joint endeavors, we aspire to make substantial advancements in the fight against cancer."

Dr. Omar Yehia, Head of Theranostics of MRC, echoed this sentiment, stating, "In partnership with the ICPO Foundation, MRC proudly paves the way for a new era of precision oncology in Egypt. This collaboration represents a historic milestone for our nation, promising groundbreaking progress in healthcare. As an ICPO Collaborating Center, MRC will establish international and regional benchmarks, ensuring widespread access to cutting-edge precision oncology for patients throughout Egypt and North Africa. Together, we are reshaping the future of cancer care, fostering a brighter and healthier tomorrow for our communities."

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology to support this shift. To scale patient access, the ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic Centers for Precision Oncology organized in a Social Franchise model based on shared know-how, certified education with so called Academy, and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice globally. Furthermore, it is the ICPO Foundation’s objective to empower its Centers by embedding them in a highly inclusive Community that spearheads its model and lives up to the Precision Oncology promise, by making it available to all patients in need, irrespective of country or social status.

Learn more at: www.icpo.foundation

About MISR Radiology Center (MRC)

MISR Radiology Center (MRC) stands as a beacon of excellence in Egyptian radiology, equipped with cutting-edge technology for comprehensive vascular and non-vascular procedures. MRC upholds the highest standards in radiodiagnosis, nuclear medicine, and interventional radiology, prioritizing patient care through advanced equipment and top-quality consumables. Notably, MRC houses one of Africa and the Middle East's pioneering 3T PET MRI facilities, advanced PET-CT machines, and offers innovative 68Gallium PET/CT exams for precise tumor assessment. Moreover, MRC leads in introducing therapeutic 177Lutetium treatments based on the peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) concept, marking a significant milestone in Egypt's medical landscape.

Learn more at: www.misrradiologycenter.com