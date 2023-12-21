DocGo Delivers Medical Services at Enchant Milwaukee’s Winter Village

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services today announced their partnership to provide event medical services at Enchant Milwaukee’s Winter Village.

DocGo’s innovative approach to mobile healthcare aligns closely with Enchant Milwaukee’s Winter Village’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its event attendees. DocGo’s expert clinical staff will help support the overall visitor experience by offering medical triage, on-site medical services, and an emergency response team during events.

“Bringing our mobile healthcare services to this setting aligns with our mission to make healthcare accessible wherever and whenever it is needed,” said Courtney Davis, DocGo’s Director of Operations, Wisconsin. “Events of this size bring with them significant logistical challenges, especially as it relates to onsite medical care. DocGo uniquely bridges this gap by seamlessly coordinating emergency teams and the strategic deployment of mobile healthcare units to help ensure the health and safety of attendees.”

The Winter Village has become a holiday tradition for many, drawing more than 250,000 attendees each year. This event, featuring ice skating, shopping, holiday experiences, and consistently sells out every night. DocGo’s event services philosophy prioritizes the well-being of the guests and staff, ensuring a safe and memorable experience for all at this celebration.

