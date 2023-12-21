Adimab Announces Successful Resolution of Lawsuit Brought Against LinkedUp Bioscience and Tianti Biotherapeutics

LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human monoclonal and multispecific antibodies, announced today that Adimab and LinkedUp Bioscience, Inc. (and related parties) have agreed to resolve litigation in which Adimab alleged, among other things, the misappropriation of trade secrets and in which the LinkedUp parties made certain counterclaims including unfair and deceptive trade practices, intentional interference with business relationships, and infliction of emotional distress. The agreement provides that the litigation will be dismissed with prejudice. None of the parties admit any liability or wrongdoing. In return for undisclosed consideration to Adimab, Adimab has withdrawn its claims that the LinkedUp parties misappropriated Adimab technology or breached any confidentiality agreement, and the LinkedUp parties shall have the unfettered right to continue using their technology as it exists today. Similarly, LinkedUp and its related parties have withdrawn their counterclaims, including unfair and deceptive trade practices, intentional interference with business relationships, and infliction of emotional distress. The remaining terms of the agreement remain confidential.

“Like all innovative companies, we rely on our ability to protect our confidential information from misuse by competitors,” said Amy H. Bray, Adimab’s Senior Director of Legal. “We are satisfied that this conclusion to the process protects Adimab’s interests and strengthens our resolve to continue aggressively defending Adimab’s intellectual property rights, including its trade secrets.”

“Adimab has built a robust business on our proprietary technology, including generating over 500 product candidates for more than 100 partners. Our partners know that we bring unique technology and expertise to our efforts,” added Philip T. Chase, Chief Executive Officer of Adimab. “We pursued this case because we owe it to all of our stakeholders to ensure that those we entrust with our proprietary technology and expertise do not abuse that trust.”

Antibody discovery: Adimab discovers therapeutic antibodies in IgG and single domain formats through our proprietary yeast-based technology. Adimab can utilize its fully human synthetic diversity as well as additional diversities from in vivo sources. Antibodies from Adimab have exquisite specificity and are utilized as monospecific and multispecific therapies as well as CAR-Ts, ADCs, and other modalities.

Engineering: Adimab has developed and refined its engineering capabilities over thousands of lead antibody optimization efforts. Our process starts with one or more partner-selected lead antibodies with the goal of optimizing potency, specificity, and/or developability. These leads can come from Adimab’s discovery process or from outside sources; the latter typically to fix undesirable properties of antibodies from in vivo and phage-based technologies. Adimab also applies its engineering expertise to cytokines, TCRs, and other modalities.

Bispecifics and T-cell engagers: Adimab has extensive bispecific and multispecific capabilities, including common light chain and fragment-based discovery and engineering. In addition, Adimab has proprietary solutions for both Fc (HC:HC) and Fab (HC:LC) heterodimerization, to allow for the generation of numerous bispecific and multispecific product designs with excellent development properties. These are commonly coupled with Adimab’s highly characterized suite of CD3 and CD28 antibodies to generate bi- and multispecific T-cell engagers.

Complex targets workflows: Certain membrane-obligate proteins (e.g., GPCRs and ion channels) are poorly behaved outside their native membrane environment. For these targets, we have developed proprietary in vitro and in vivo discovery workflows that rely solely on the target being expressed in its native membrane and without the need for antigen mimetics. We have employed these workflows numerous times to generate robust panels of specific antibodies to these classically difficult targets.

Adimab is the leading provider of therapeutic antibody discovery and engineering technologies. This includes naïve discovery from synthetic libraries in yeast or B cells (mice and humans), antibody engineering and optimization, multi-specific antibody engineering, and a portfolio of proprietary CD3 antibodies licensed non-exclusively for bispecific applications. Adimab focuses solely on its partners and not on developing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with over 105 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 475 therapeutic programs, over 60 clinical programs, and its first approved product. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, and Takeda. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Regeneron, Sanofi, Takeda and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Amagma, Dragonfly, iOmx, NextPoint, Pliant, Tizona, TRex Bio and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Alector, Cullinan Oncology, Innovent, Jounce, Mersana, Scholar Rock, Surface Oncology, and others.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most demanding standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.