University of Macau in China Signs Multiyear Agreement Extension for Use of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Located in Taipa, Macau, China, the University of Macau has extended its agreement to license the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform sitewide to serve its more than 13,500 students.

Initially, the institution was looking for a Video Platform with robust features that also met comprehensive security and compliance requirements. In addition to enhanced security, the university and its students have benefited from many other features available in YuJa’s portfolio, including lecture capture, live streaming, media management and sharing, as well as the ability to caption in Mandarin, Cantonese, and other languages. The Platform also provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility and integration with Moodle, the institution’s learning management system.

“One of our goals at YuJa is to provide ed-tech tools that meet diverse needs of institutions, from the tools offered to security and compliance, and both in the U.S. and abroad,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’ve built a strong relationship with the University of Macau since they adopted the Video Platform nearly three years ago, and we’re excited to continue to serve the needs of administrators, faculty and students.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MACAU

Founded in 1981, the University of Macau (UM) is an international public comprehensive university in Macao, China, with a multicultural campus and a system of whole-person education underpinned by faculties and residential colleges in an international education setup. In all, 80 percent of its faculty members are from outside Macao. With English as the main medium of instruction, the university is committed to producing creative and socially responsible graduates with a global mindset and international competitiveness.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.