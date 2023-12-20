QuSecure™ Launches QuProtect™ Post-Quantum Cryptography Cybersecurity Software in AWS Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), today announced the availability of its cutting-edge cybersecurity software QuProtect™ in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This strategic move marks a significant milestone not only for QuSecure but also for the PQC market in general. The immediate availability of QuProtect on the trusted AWS Marketplace extends the reach of QuSecure’s advanced enterprise security software solution to organizations of all sizes seeking robust protection against emerging cyber threats. Inclusion into the world’s leading online marketplace recognizes QuSecure as the preeminent PQC software solution.

QuSecure is at the forefront of the new PQC market, designed to safeguard sensitive and valuable information in an era where AI and quantum computing pose unprecedented risks to traditional encryption methods. By making QuProtect PQC web application security accessible in AWS Marketplace, QuSecure empowers organizations to fortify their digital defenses easily and seamlessly.

QuSecure’s QuProtect software enables organizations to leverage quantum-resilient technology to prevent today’s cyberattacks, while future-proofing networks and preparing for quantum cyberthreats. It provides quantum-resilient cryptography, anytime, anywhere and on any device including network, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), edge devices, and satellite communications. Using QuProtect, organizations can implement PQC on the network with minimal disruption to existing systems. QuProtect software uses an end-to-end quantum-security-as-a-service architecture that addresses the digital ecosystem’s most vulnerable aspects, uniquely combining zero-trust, next-generation post-quantum-cryptography, crypto agility, quantum-strength keys, high availability, easy deployment, and active defense into a comprehensive and interoperable cybersecurity suite. The end-to-end approach is designed to protect the entire information lifecycle as data is communicated, used, and stored.

Customer Benefits of QuProtect PQC in AWS Marketplace:

Global Accessibility: By offering QuProtect PQC in AWS Marketplace, QuSecure ensures that organizations worldwide can effortlessly access and implement state-of-the-art post-quantum cryptographic solutions.

Ease of Procurement: AWS Marketplace streamlines the procurement process, allowing organizations to acquire QuProtect PQC licenses efficiently and integrate the software seamlessly into their existing cybersecurity infrastructure.

Customer Reviews and Ratings: AWS Marketplace provides a platform for customers to share their experiences and feedback. Organizations can leverage these reviews to make informed decisions about incorporating QuProtect PQC into their cybersecurity strategy.

Flexible Licensing Options: QuSecure offers flexible licensing options in AWS Marketplace, enabling organizations to choose the most suitable plan based on their specific security needs and budget constraints.

Timely Updates and Support: Through AWS Marketplace, QuSecure can provide timely updates and customer support, ensuring that organizations always have access to the latest features and assistance when needed.

“AWS Marketplace represents a powerful platform with a vast and diverse user base,” said Dr. Garrison Buss, CSO for QuSecure. “By making QuProtect available on AWS, we are not only expanding our market presence, but we are bringing simple adoption of critical orchestrated, post-quantum cryptography to cloud-first organizations.”

Dr. Brian Lottman, Senior Director for Program Management for QuSecure, added, “This move aligns with our mission to empower organizations and individuals with the crypto-agile tools they need to protect their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company’s QuProtect solution is the industry’s first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure has current customer deployments in banking/finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT/data enterprises, datacenters, and various Department of Defense agencies. QuSecure is investor backed and has offices in Silicon Valley. For more information visit www.qusecure.com.