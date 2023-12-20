Eastern Metal Supply Completes Sale of its Eastern Architectural Systems Division

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastern Metal Supply (“EMS”), one of the largest value-added distributors of aluminum products in the U.S. and a Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”) portfolio company, today announced the sale of its Eastern Architectural Systems division ("EAS") to Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. ("Cornerstone Building Brands"), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America by sales.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, EAS manufactures impact-resistant windows and doors, primarily serving the Florida repair and remodel market.

“With the sale of EAS, EMS is now a pure-play, value-added distributor that is ideally positioned to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities in the industry," said Mike Swedick, Chief Executive Officer of EMS. “I would like to thank our EAS colleagues for their commitment to quality, service, and innovation. We wish them the best on their new journey with Cornerstone Building Brands.”

About EMS:

Eastern Metal Supply, headquartered in Lake Worth, Florida, is a value-added distributor of aluminum products that are sold into a variety of industrial, commercial, residential, and marine end markets. Founded in 1982 with a single Florida location, EMS has expanded into new regions and now operates fifteen distribution and manufacturing facilities, totaling nearly 1.6 million square feet. For more information, please visit: www​.east​ern​metal​.com.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999 and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $5.7 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and restructurings. For more information, please visit: www.wynnchurch.com.