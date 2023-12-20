Westdale Selects REVS for Nationwide EV Charging Installations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management has selected Refuel Electric Vehicle Solutions (REVS) – a company specializing in turnkey EV charging solutions exclusively for multifamily properties – to facilitate EV charging station installations at Westdale properties nationwide.

In a strategic move to embrace the future of transportation, Westdale has selected REVS as its preferred partner to address the growing demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and stations at their properties across the country.

This arrangement signifies Westdale’s commitment to sustainability and meeting the evolving expectations of residents who are increasingly adopting electric vehicles. By collaborating with REVS, Westdale aims to stay at the forefront of innovation in real estate management, ensuring their properties have EV charging stations for electric vehicle-driving residents.

“ It’s been a great partnership, and the level of service is excellent,” said Brian Barton, Vice President of Asset Management & Construction at Westdale.

“ Westdale has vetted a number of EV charging companies and settled on REVS based on their multifamily expertise, responsiveness, and no-cost solution.”

At no expense to the property ownership, REVS offers to install, manage, and own EV charging stations at individual multifamily properties and entire portfolios. A team of internal electrical experts facilitate turnkey EV charging offerings and provide extensive strategic services, spanning from pre-development consultation to the installation, management, and ownership solutions of EV charging stations.

With expertise in strategic acquisition and property management of multifamily residential communities, Westdale, recognized among NMHC’s 50 largest apartment owners, aligns EV charging with broader business objectives.

“ REVS is very proud to partner with Westdale,” said REVS Founder and CEO David Aaronson. “ A big part of our mission is to guide property owners and management teams through the multifaceted landscape of the EV charging business, utilizing our extensive background in the multifamily industry.”

About REVS:

Refuel Electric Vehicle Solution (REVS) provides turnkey EV charging solutions tailored to multifamily properties nationwide. Specializing in the residential real estate sector, REVS works with property owners, developers, and managers to seamlessly integrate electric vehicle charging stations catered to multifamily residents. REVS offers a wide range of services, from pre-development consulting to installation and management of EV charging stations and ownership solutions. For more information, visit https://www.refuelevs.com/.

About Westdale:

Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management is a fully integrated multifamily real estate operating company focused on strategic acquisitions and the proactive management of multifamily residential communities in the Western, Southwestern, Midwestern and Southeastern United States. Over the last 20 years, Westdale's principals have successfully developed, acquired, renovated or redeveloped over 300 communities in 18 states across the U.S. making it one of the largest multifamily management companies in the United States. Westdale presently manages 137 apartment communities, containing approx. over 35,000 units. For further information, visit https://www.westdale.com/.