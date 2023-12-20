Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Closing of Expanded Global Tab-cel® Partnership with Pierre Fabre Laboratories

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the closing of the expanded global partnership with Pierre Fabre Laboratories for tabelecleucel (tab-cel® or EBVALLOTM). Building on the earlier partnership announced in October 2021 to commercialize tab-cel in Europe, this transaction provides Pierre Fabre Laboratories with the development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for tab-cel in the United States and all remaining markets.

“ We are pleased to announce the closing of the transaction with Pierre Fabre Laboratories who are committed to expanding the reach of tab-cel to patients in the U.S. and across the globe,” said Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atara. “ Atara’s priority is to now submit the tab-cel BLA filing package, while initiating our first clinical study with ATA3219, a potential best-in-class allogeneic off-the-shelf CD19 CAR T with unique features.”

With the closing of the transaction, Atara will receive approximately USD 27 million in cash upfront and initial inventory purchase. Under the agreement, Atara has the potential to receive up to a total of USD 640 million and significant double-digit tiered royalties on net sales, including up to USD 100 million in potential regulatory milestones through BLA approval. In addition, Pierre Fabre Laboratories will reimburse Atara for expected tab-cel global development costs through the Biologics License Application (BLA) transfer, and purchase future tab-cel inventory through the manufacturing transfer date.

Substantially all tab-cel manufacturing, clinical, and regulatory activities are planned to transition from Atara to Pierre Fabre Laboratories at the time of BLA transfer.

Atara plans to submit the BLA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for tab-cel for the treatment of post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) in the second quarter of 2024.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara is harnessing the natural power of the immune system to develop off-the-shelf cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers and autoimmune conditions, that can be rapidly delivered to patients within days. With cutting-edge science and differentiated approach, Atara is the first company in the world to receive regulatory approval of an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy. Our advanced and versatile Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform does not require T-cell receptor or HLA gene editing and forms the basis of a diverse portfolio of investigational therapies that target EBV, the root cause of certain diseases, in addition to next-generation AlloCAR-Ts designed for best-in-class opportunities across a broad range of non-EBV-associated liquid and solid tumors. Atara is headquartered in Southern California. For more information, visit atarabio.com and follow @Atarabio on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

