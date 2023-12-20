CLC Lodging Launches Updated Portal for Hotel Partners

An updated dashboard with everything in one place, delivering a more streamlined CLC guest check-in process. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Introducing CLC’s new portal for hotel partners. The same portal you’ve come to depend on now has an updated, modern look with exciting new features.

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLC Lodging, America’s workforce lodging leader and a FLEETCOR company, announced the launch of its updated online hotel portal with new features that empower its hotel partners to deliver an exceptional guest experience.

“The updated portal was designed to make the CLC program easy for our hotel partners to use,” said Kathy Bishop, Senior Vice President of Product at CLC Lodging. “We prioritized the features that are most important during the check-in and check-out process, and we reorganized everything to allow our partners to intuitively navigate the portal and manage their CLC program more efficiently.”

New features of the hotel partner portal include:

Modern Look and Enhanced Dashboard : The portal features a sleek, modern look with a new dashboard that provides easy management of all aspects of the CLC program.

: The portal features a sleek, modern look with a new dashboard that provides easy management of all aspects of the CLC program. Streamlined Guest Check-In : The dashboard features a quick view of upcoming arrivals and departures as well as the option to check in two guests at once, saving time for hotel operators and guests alike.

: The dashboard features a quick view of upcoming arrivals and departures as well as the option to check in two guests at once, saving time for hotel operators and guests alike. Revenue and Volume Insights: Performance insights are available at-a-glance with annual CLC room nights and revenue charts.

Performance insights are available at-a-glance with annual CLC room nights and revenue charts. Increased Accessibility to Critical Information: The simplified navigation helps hotel staff quickly find the information they need to manage their CLC program, including important alerts from CLC, account updates and guest notifications.

The simplified navigation helps hotel staff quickly find the information they need to manage their CLC program, including important alerts from CLC, account updates and guest notifications. Step-by-Step Tutorials: Simple step-by-step instructions are available, with images and helpful tips, for the most common activities.

Simple step-by-step instructions are available, with images and helpful tips, for the most common activities. Easy Profile Updates: Hotel managers can easily update hotel contact information and details about their property, like billing and settlement options and amenities offered.

Hotel managers can easily update hotel contact information and details about their property, like billing and settlement options and amenities offered. Guest Pre-Arrival Email Notifications: With the new portal comes a daily email with the list of guests due to check-in and check-out and any incidentals included in their stay for better billing accuracy and room management planning.

“The ease-of-use and intuitive navigation of the new web portal are truly commendable. It reflects the dedication and hard work put in by the CLC team, ensuring a seamless experience for our hotels,” said Alyssa Comunale, Corporate Director, National Sales at Aimbridge. “This user-friendly interface will undoubtedly enhance our hotels’ experience, resulting in increased billing submission and ease of business.”

CLC supports 1.2 million travelers across the United States and Canada and saves its members a collective total of $420 million annually. To learn more about CLC’s comprehensive suite of travel and expense management solutions with access to over 45,000 pre-negotiated and discounted hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada, visit CLCLodging.com.

About CLC Lodging

CLC Lodging, a FLEETCOR company, is America’s workforce lodging leader, saving companies time and money on over 18.8 million nights stayed at hotels last year. For more than 45 years, CLC Lodging has helped companies optimize return on their travel investment and continues to streamline travel and expense management today. Find out more at clclodging.com, and for the latest news, follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 165 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.fleetcor.com.

