Maxar Intelligence Wins NGA Contract for Precision3D Data

Precision3D image of Tokyo, Japan. This is an example of the 3D terrain that Maxar creates to provide a precise, true representation of the Earth. (Credit: Maxar Technologies)

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Intelligence, a provider of secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it received a contract to provide the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) with a Precision3DTM Data Suite bundle covering 160,000 square kilometers within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

The commercial 3D data provided by Maxar will support the work of NGA’s Office of Geomatics, which maintains accurate 3D GEOINT products in support of a diverse group of military and civilian customers.

Maxar’s Precision3D Data Suite is built using multiview photogrammetry methods, resulting in highly accurate and detailed 3D models with 50-centimeter resolution and absolute accuracy of 3 meters in all dimensions. The accuracy is achieved without ground control and is consistent on all surfaces and terrain types, including building facades.

Precision3D data enhances situational awareness and decision-making, providing a precise, true representation of Earth that not only reflects the terrain in all dimensions but also provides an accurate foundation for additional data sources through Precision3D Registration (P3DR™) georegistration.

Under the contract, Maxar will provide the following products to NGA:

Precision3D Surface Model Maxar’s most accurate representation of Earth, it is a 3D Triangulated Irregular Network (TIN) model with textures on all sides that is available in Open Geospatial Standard (OGC) formats including Cesium 3D Tiles and Esri i3S.

Precision3D Digital Surface Model (DSM) An accurate global digital surface model derived from the Precision3D Surface Model – 50-centimeter resolution elevation data representing every single point on Earth.

Precision3D predicted accuracy data The newest addition to our Precision3D product line, this metadata layer allows exploitation tools to predict horizontal and vertical accuracies at each location in the Precision3D Digital Surface Model. Predicted accuracy data is provided in standard Generic Point-Cloud Model version 1.1 (GPM 1.1) format.

Precision3D True Ortho Precision3D True Ortho geodata is accurate, high-resolution orthoimagery—without parallax or occlusion.



" Maxar Intelligence is proud to have secured this award to provide the NGA with commercial 3D data, which speaks to the NGA’s strong partnership with industry and the growing business case for utilizing unclassified, high-quality commercial geospatial data to support national security needs," said Susanne Hake, General Manager, U.S. Government, Maxar Intelligence. " Precision3D data enhances situational awareness and decision-making, providing a precise, geospatially accurate representation of Earth that not only reflects the terrain in all dimensions but also provides an accurate foundation for additional data sources through georegistration."

About Maxar Intelligence

Maxar Intelligence is a provider of secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.