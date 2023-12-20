Cadence AI-Driven Multiphysics System Analysis Solution Enables Wistron to Dramatically Accelerate Product Development

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Wistron, a leading technical service provider (TSP), has adopted and deployed the new AI-driven electromagnetic (EM) in-design analysis workflow, including the Cadence® Optimality™ Intelligent System Explorer and the Cadence Clarity™ 3D Solver, to design a complex 800G network switch. Using the Optimality Explorer’s AI-driven optimization technology and the Clarity 3D Solver for fast, accurate and scalable EM in-design analysis, Wistron was able to analyze large volumes of data—improving overall design reliability while realizing a 2X improvement in turnaround time (TAT).

Legacy 3D solvers typically deliver slower simulation results due to excessive run times and memory usage. In contrast, the Clarity 3D Solver, with its distributed multiprocessing technology and virtually unlimited capacity, quickly analyzes large and complex PCB, IC packaging and complete systems without compromising accuracy. Its exceptional performance is further fueled by the Optimality Explorer, a generative AI-driven, in-design multiphysics system analysis and optimization solution that allows design engineers to explore 3D EM and high-speed signal and power integrity results efficiently and effectively. By revealing design configurations that may not be manually achievable, the Optimality Explorer streamlines design iterations—resulting in shorter and more efficient design cycles.

“By adopting Cadence’s AI-driven optimization solution including Optimality Explorer alongside the Clarity 3D Solver for our 800G network switch and GPU server, we leveraged the design of experiments model to explore multiple simulations quickly and realized far more robust designs with a 2X improvement in TAT,” said Christopher Huang, vice president of the Enterprise and Networking Business Group at Wistron. “With a shift left of AI-enabled multiphysics systems analysis into our electronic design workflow, we are not only improving product performance but gaining valuable design insight and engineering efficiencies.”

“As high-speed electronic systems continue to grow in complexity to meet market demands, Cadence is committed to developing software solutions that address multiphysics challenges and the associated scaling demands,” said Ben Gu, corporate vice president of the Multiphysics System Analysis Group at Cadence. “Wistron has embraced the Cadence multiphysics system analysis portfolio to expedite design throughput and engineering turnaround time. The Clarity and Optimality solutions, coupled with HPC, are the trifecta for next-generation design success.”

The Clarity 3D Solver and the Optimality Explorer support Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, which enables customers to accelerate system innovation.

