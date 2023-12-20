Saviynt Helps Danfoss Cut the Time to Onboard New Employees by 83 Percent

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt, the identity security specialist, today announced that it has helped manufacturing and engineering leader Danfoss modernize and digitalize its identity governance program, reducing the time it takes to onboard new employees by 83 percent. Danfoss leverages Saviynt’s Enterprise Identity Cloud (EIC) platform to manage 45,000 digital identities spanning more than 100 countries, streamlining and securing its identity management program, and at scale.

Prior to working with Saviynt, Danfoss faced challenges with its on-premise Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solution, which required multiple servers in different environments and was time-consuming to manage and maintain. These challenges were amplified as Danfoss continued to expand its global operations.

"With Saviynt, we achieved 83 percent faster onboarding across three continents. We realized more efficient, secure, and user-friendly governance for 45,000 identities in record time," said Daniel Tunes, Director, Head of Identity & Access Management at Danfoss.

Danfoss engaged with Saviynt to transform its approach to identity security. As a first step, it replaced its IGA solution with Saviynt’s EIC platform to automate and secure its most frequent processes: user provisioning and deprovisioning. In addition, with EIC in place, Danfoss has successfully streamlined user access and certification, addressed the separation of duty risks associated with privileged accounts, and met industry-specific compliance standards. Saviynt’s cloud-native solution has also helped Danfoss to manage the lifecycle of the external workforce and third parties while enhancing its analytics and reporting capabilities.

“Saviynt has supercharged Danfoss’ key processes, driving efficiencies as well as strengthening the company’s security and compliance posture,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Saviynt . “With EIC, Danfoss has also been able to automate access requests for contractors and other contingent workers, who play an important role in the company’s operations. By automating third-party access, Danfoss has truly enabled the business by working seamlessly with its partners; ensuring they can access the resources they need, while at the same time enforcing strict compliance, risk and governance procedures.”

To learn more about how Saviynt is supporting Danfoss, visit Saviynt’s case study.

