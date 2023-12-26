WSPN Announces Strategic Partnership with BitMart to Accelerate Digital Payment Innovation

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSPN, a prominent global digital payments company known for its transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with BitMart, a premier global digital assets trading platform. The partnership is set to accelerate digital payment innovation and promote the broader adoption of digital asset trading.

The key focus of this collaboration is to leverage the strengths of both WSPN and BitMart, bringing about a synergy that aims to redefine the landscape of digital payments. As part of this collaboration, BitMart will actively support the launch of WUSD, a USD-pegged native digital token within the WSPN ecosystem. WUSD is designed to facilitate seamless transactions across a diverse array of use cases, providing users with a stable and secure digital asset for their payment needs.

"BitMart is committed to driving innovation and enhancing the user experience within the digital asset trading sphere," said Jessica, Co-Founder & COO of BitMart. "Our partnership with WSPN is a testament to our dedication to fostering a more interconnected and user-friendly digital economy."

WSPN's expertise in providing transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions aligns seamlessly with BitMart's commitment to delivering a world-class trading experience. Together, the partnership aims to unlock new possibilities in the digital payments landscape and contribute to the wider adoption of digital assets globally.

“This partnership with BitMart marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards redefining digital payments.” said Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN, “The collaboration showcases our dedication to relentless digital innovation. Together, leveraging BitMart's expertise in trading and our focus on efficient payment solutions, we aim to introduce WUSD—a stable, secure digital asset—ushering in a new era of seamless transactions.”

About WSPN

WSPN is a global digital payments company that provides transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions leveraging the latest technological advancements of Distributed Ledger Technology (“DLT”). We are dedicated to shaping seamless digital payment solutions for our global partners worldwide at the frontier of future digital payments and financial inclusion.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion.