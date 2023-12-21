OEG Renewables companies to deliver turnkey marine coordination solution to the >1 GW Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

ABERDEEN, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OEG Energy Group Limited (“OEG”, the “Group”), a leading offshore solutions business, is pleased to announce that Specialist Marine Consultants (“SMC”) and Fern Communications (“Fern”), both OEG Renewables businesses, have been contracted to deliver a turnkey marine coordination solution to the Hai Long Offshore Wind project in Taiwan.

The 1,022 MW Hai Long Offshore Wind Project located 45-70km from the coast in 35-55m water depths is a joint project being developed by Northland Power Inc., Yushan Energy Pte. Ltd., and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. which once operational will be the largest offshore wind project in Taiwan, providing enough clean energy to power more than one million Taiwanese households. This will be OEG Renewables’ 20th project in Taiwan, of which 15 have been marine coordination contracts, underlining the company’s position as a leader in the provision of multi-disciplined specialist services to offshore wind markets in the APAC region and around the world.

The turnkey contract will be for the duration of the installation and commissioning works and will include the provision of an experienced marine coordination team from the UK, and the development of a local Taiwanese team to manage the project marine coordination centre in the longer-term.

OEG Renewables is committed to developing local teams and resources, which provides deeper alignment and engagement with our clients and local communities and supports the advancement of the energy transition.

Taiwan is currently positioned to be the largest offshore wind market in the APAC region outside of China, as it targets 13GW by 2030 and up to 55GW by 2050 of offshore wind capacity. In addition, Japan and South Korea have also set ambitious targets of 10GW and 14.3 GW respectively by 2030, and 110GW and 92.3GW by 2050, making the APAC region a key growth region where OEG Renewables can leverage its global footprint and expanded service offerings.

Highlights:

OEG Renewables has established itself as the most experienced global provider of specialist marine coordination services for offshore wind projects, with the capability to deploy specialist personnel around the world while being committed to investing in strong local teams to ensure long-term value for our regional stakeholders.

This is OEG Renewables’ 15 th marine coordination contract offshore Taiwan, having participated in all the major projects that have been undertaken in this growing market to-date, positioning the company for further expansion into markets across the APAC region.

As Taiwan has advanced it's offshore wind capacity the fastest in East Asia, OEG Renewables has grown its resources and capabilities here, positioning the company to support the development of offshore wind projects in Japan, South Korea and the wider APAC region.

Kevin Wu, Regional Director (OEG Renewables) APAC said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract for the provision of these specialist services, which further underlines OEG Renewables position as a key player providing critical services to the offshore wind market in Taiwan and the broader APAC region. OEG Renewables is uniquely placed to service global clients and projects with its extensive operating footprint in over 60 countries and growing subsea and topside service offerings.”

About OEG

OEG is a trusted partner in mission-critical services and solutions supporting the energy transition. A focus on creating value and continuously improving expertise are key to our growing business success. We help the global energy industry advance with a versatile approach and a commitment to delivery. With the largest global fleet of reusable offshore cargo carrying units and operations in over 60 worldwide locations, we offer the best of size and scale, tailored to meet customers’ local needs. Our cargo carrying units ensure the safe and reliable delivery of equipment, food, and fundamental supplies to and from offshore energy operations, 365 days per year. Our Renewables business provides critical high-value services for the development, construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms and other marine energy businesses. OEG’s heritage dates back more than 50 years and the Group employs approximately 1,000 skilled personnel.