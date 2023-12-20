A Safer Turn Ahead: Applied Information and Wavetronix Partner to Safeguard Unprotected Left Turns, with New Technology Pilot Reporting 25% Reduction in Crashes

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Information, Inc. (AI), the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, announced today a partnership with Wavetronix to enhance safety at unprotected left turns. The collaboration, highlighted by a successful pilot in Peachtree Corners, GA, showed a 25% reduction in car crashes along a busy four-lane highway.

Brandon Branham, Assistant City Manager of Peachtree Corners, GA, noted the impact of the installation: “One of the pilot locations, on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, saw upwards of six car crashes annually. Since piloting this technology, police reports have shown a 25% decrease in accidents at this left turn location.”

Crossing lanes of traffic is a leading cause of crashes, with unprotected left turns accounting for more than half of all crashes when crossing the pathway of other vehicles, according to a federal study1. Additionally, more than one-third of all fatal motorcycle accidents involve another vehicle making a left-hand turn in front of a motorcycle.

Bryan Mulligan, President and CEO of Applied Information comments, “The challenge of the unprotected left turn is a significant one in the traffic industry. This advanced technology can contribute to a significantly better and safer world -- and widespread adoption of this technology has the potential to save many lives."

Applied Information's Intelligent Left Turn Solution alerts motorists when it is unsafe to make a left turn. Utilizing radar detection, cloud computing, and an advanced algorithm, it monitors the speed and trajectory of oncoming traffic, triggering warnings when it is potentially unsafe to turn. This is especially crucial in areas with obstructed views or where high-speed oncoming vehicles might cause misjudgments of traffic gaps. Compatible with C-V2X (Connected Vehicle to Everything) technology, the solution marks a significant advancement in the potential to reduce the occurrence of unsafe left turns.

“Wavetronix’ mission is to improve the safety and efficiency of the world’s roads with technology,” says Quincy Guerra, the Wavetronix technical manager in Georgia. “Making unprotected left turns safer for drivers is a big part of that mission, and we are honored to be a part of this important project.”

With the pilot proving successful, Wavetronix and Applied Information, in partnership with their distributors, are set to make the solution commercially available in 2024. For more information and to view the solution in action, visit: https://youtu.be/qJetmg0BmBw?si=RYceo8Dw2giEv86X

About Wavetronix –

Wavetronix engineers and manufactures the vehicle detection technologies and products needed for safer, more efficient roads and intersections. Founded in 2000, Wavetronix is headquartered in Springville, Utah, with regional offices located in London, France, China, Singapore and throughout the United States. Wavetronix’ proprietary technologies are protected by US and international patents; other patents pending. For more information, visit Wavetronix online at www.wavetronix.com

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country’s first “IoT Central Control Room” implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America’s only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users. Applied Information's core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment.

Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information's products are deployed in more than 1,200 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com

1 https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/innovations/wp/2014/04/09/the-case-for-almost-never-turning-left-while-driving/