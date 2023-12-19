Sunrise Mountain Partners Opens Modesto Office and Expands in California

MODESTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunrise Mountain Partners, a developer of renewable energy projects, announced today that it has expanded services to California and will focus on developing community sun farms. Sunrise Mountain’s projects are backed by the financial resources of CleanCapital, a diversified clean energy company and recognized leader in investing in solar and storage assets. Over the last year, CleanCapital has received an additional commitment of up to $500 million from Manulife Investment Management and surpassed the cumulative deployment of more than $1 billion to fund operating, new construction, and early-stage development solar and storage assets.

Nicholas Minekime, CEO and Founder of Sunrise Mountain Partners, stated, “Our team is pleased to continue growing our business by expanding further in California. I have been developing, building, financing, and operating California solar farms since 2010, when my previous company purchased the land that became the Antelope Valley Solar Star project, the largest solar project in the world at the time. More recently, I have been fortunate to be a part of several ground-breaking installations in Los Angeles, including the development and construction of the 16 megawatt Westmont project, the world’s largest commercial rooftop solar project at the time, in San Pedro, California.”

Geraldine Shen, Project Developer & Origination Manager, added, “Each of our projects begins with a willing landowner. We have grown our existing business through referrals. We look forward to working with California landowners to develop community sun farms providing clean electricity, well-paying jobs, and economic benefits to local communities.”

Sunrise Mountain was founded in 2021. The firm’s people have been involved in the development, ownership, and operations of over 70 sun farms nationally, representing over $1.2 billion of projects in 16 states. The firm operates from its offices in Dublin, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Stamford, Connecticut; and Modesto, California.

About Sunrise Mountain Partners

Sunrise Mountain Partners builds partnerships with landowners and their communities. We develop, build, and operate sun farms that provide clean electricity and economic benefits to local communities. We operate from our offices in Dublin, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Stamford, Connecticut; and Modesto, California. For more information, see SunriseMountainPartners.com

About CleanCapital

CleanCapital is a diversified clean energy company focused on the middle-market solar and storage industry. Mission-driven to mitigate the climate crisis, CleanCapital leads the energy transition with strategic investments in early-stage, new construction, and operating renewables projects and development partners. To date, the company has invested $1 billion in projects and companies, including the acquisition of BQ Energy, a national leader in landfill and brownfield renewable energy development. The company has successfully acquired and managed over 230 operating and new construction projects in 26 states and one U.S. territory, totaling 460 MW. More information about CleanCapital can be found at https://cleancapital.com/