Regula and ICTS Europe Systems Automate and Accelerate Passenger ID Processing in New Tech Collaboration

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regula 7029 is a compact yet powerful device which is used to read and verify travel documents at check-in and boarding on flights from Europe to the USA. This direction is an important one for ICTS Europe Systems and its customers, so selecting the best identity verification (IDV) vendor to enhance the passenger and air carrier experience was imperative.

Deploying Regula 7029, ICTS Europe Systems has successfully decreased the time allocated for processing documents. Leveraging this new solution, it takes only three seconds to scan and verify one ID. This reduces the overall time that passengers spend checking in and boarding at the gate. Plus, Regula 7029 is allowing ICTS Europe Systems to automate identity document processing, which addressed a core need of reducing human workload.

“The whole project, starting from purchase to integration, was straightforward and smooth thanks to the great technology, collaboration and ongoing support we have with Regula. Pairing Regula hardware with TravelDoc online verification system and our suite of core capabilities has driven down processing times for each document based on accuracy and the exceptional first time scan rate – all in a very short period of time. Using Regula 7029 for passenger ID verification gives us the required speed and quality to keep improving the overall experience for both air carriers and passengers,” says Jason Spencer, Commercial Director at ICTS Europe Systems.

A space-saving independent workstation for full-page data processing, Regula 7029 enables automated reading and comprehensive authenticity verification of a wide range of IDs, including passports, ID cards, visas, and more. Apart from checking data in the visual zone, MRZ (machine-readable zone), barcode, and electronic chip, Regula 7029 also captures images of documents in various light sources, such as white, ultraviolet, infrared, etc., to verify their hidden security features.

“We share a long-established relationship with ICTS Europe Systems, and over the years have cooperated on a number of projects. Collectively, we are always aiming to continue and expand our collaboration for the benefit of airlines and travelers everywhere. Our R&D in identity verification solutions, both hardware and software, is rooted in our 30+ years of expertise in forensic research and document examination. Having scrutinized innumerable types of IDs from every corner of the world, we know what to pay attention to when verifying a document, so we enable our solutions to do it with unrivaled precision,” says Maris Kaminskis, Executive Director at Regula Europe.

About ICTS Europe Systems

ICTS Europe Systems is a leading provider of technology-based travel solutions to the global aviation industry. As part of the ICTS Europe Group, we possess a unique knowledge of the aviation and security markets.

Through our technological insight and prowess, we have both the resources and expertise to address the unique challenges faced by the aviation industry, and specifically the airlines and airports of today and tomorrow.

Having a first-hand understanding of the specialised needs of the Aviation industry, combined with access to operational know-how, we deliver innovative technology-based solutions that address real operational problems, quickly and pragmatically and improve the travel experience for hundreds of millions of passengers every year.

Learn more at www.ies.aero.

About Regula

With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed.

Regula was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification in 2023.

Learn more at regulaforensics.com.