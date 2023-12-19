Weinheimer Wealth Management Joins Exencial Wealth Advisors

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exencial Wealth Advisors (Exencial), a leading independent wealth management firm and fiduciary, today announces the addition of Weinheimer Wealth Management (Weinheimer), a boutique wealth management services firm based in Austin, Texas.

In an effort to expand Exencial’s reach and impact, this strategic partnership marks the firm’s third acquisition since 2020 after Exencial acquired Willingdon Wealth Management and Shoreline Financial Advisors. The addition of Weinheimer brings $500 million in assets under management (AUM) and integrates nine seasoned professionals onto Exencial’s team.

“This partnership is more than a business transaction; it's a commitment to the shared mission of delivering top-notch service to our clients,” said John Burns, CEO of Exencial Wealth Advisors. “The addition of Weinheimer to the Exencial family unites our shared values and decades of experience. We look forward to harnessing the strengths of both firms to enhance the financial well-being of our clients in Austin and beyond.”

With a track record spanning over two decades, Weinheimer has delivered comprehensive financial planning strategies and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and small business owners. This targeted client base highlights their dedication to providing personalized, client-centric solutions, from risk management service and asset protection to exit planning for business owners.

“Our loyalty to clients has been the cornerstone of our success for the past 20 years,” said Matt Weinheimer, CEO and Founder of Weinheimer. “This partnership with Exencial aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering a personalized client experience. We believe this collaboration will further enhance our value proposition.”

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, acted as exclusive financial advisor to Weinheimer Wealth Management. Weinheimer will maintain its office in Austin, expanding Exencial’s presence in Texas.

About Exencial Wealth Advisors

Exencial Wealth Advisors is an independent registered investment advisory firm offering fee-only, objective financial planning, investment management and tax planning counsel to senior corporate executives, institutions, entrepreneurs and their families. The firm strives to be a source of enduring value to clients by providing independent, unbiased and thoughtful recommendations based on their needs and objectives.

About Weinheimer Wealth Management

Weinheimer Wealth Management is a boutique wealth management services firm located in Austin, Texas, with a legacy spanning over two decades. Specializing in financial planning and investment management, the firm aims to address the personalized needs of its clients, including high net-worth individuals and small business owners. The firm takes a comprehensive approach to financial planning that incorporates investments, insurance, legal and accounting needs to help clients build and protect their wealth.