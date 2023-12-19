Magellan Aerospace Announces Contracts to Produce Aircraft Illumination Flares

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”) announced today, an agreement with the Canadian government for the provision of LUU-2 illumination flares for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). The $39 million, four-year contract commences in 2024 and involves the manufacture, assembly, and delivery of LUU-2 flares from Magellan Aerospace, Winnipeg's propellant plant in Manitoba, Canada.

The LUU-2 is an air-deployed high-intensity illumination flare. The RCAF utilizes the LUU-2 to support night time search and rescue operations with illumination. The flares produce about 1.8 million candlepower of visual illumination for five minutes. The LUU-2 flare is a vital resource for the men and women in our armed forces who are called on in times of need or crisis.

Mr. Haydn Martin, Magellan’s Vice President, Business Development, Marketing and Contracts said, “Magellan Aerospace, Winnipeg has been in operation since 1930 and has amassed a legacy of providing military aircraft and critical mission equipment; supporting Canada’s military during times of conflict as well as in times of peace. Magellan appreciates the continued confidence of the Canadian government and takes great pride in delivering mission critical products and services to the Canadian Armed Forces for more than 80 years.”

Second only to the U.S. military, the Canadian Armed Forces is the largest user of LUU-2 flares in the world.

About Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Magellan Aerospace Corporation is a global aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced proprietary products for military and space markets, and provides engine and component repair and overhaul services worldwide. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe, and India.

