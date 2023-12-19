S&K Federal Services Achieves Double Victory: Awarded Two Strategic Contracts by U.S. Army

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&K Federal Services, LLC (S&K) proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement as it secures two crucial contracts with the U.S. Army.

S&K was awarded a $505M Repair and Return logistics contract supporting the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, based in Warner Robins, Georgia. S&K will provide program management and technical services to sustain Foreign Military Sales (FMS) standard and non-standard military and commercial assets. These services encompass repair, maintenance, system modifications, inspections, calibrations, tests and evaluations, engineering design and analyses, and “prepare for return” to the customer.

The second contract is with the U.S. Army at the Aberdeen Proving Ground – Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) in Maryland, providing a broad range of logistics support. S&K will provide subject matter expertise, fleet management support, equipment management, surveys, and inspections, and property management support. The contract has a ceiling value of $32.2M with a 5-year period of performance.

“These awards extend S&K’s history of success and growth in the logistics sector for the Department of Defense,” said Will Carroll, S&K Federal Services President. “As with all customers, we strive to bring program improvement across every facet of our support areas, helping to strengthen our nation’s defense capabilities.”

The successful bids reflect S&K’s exceptional expertise and dedication to providing innovative solutions that directly contribute to the readiness and effectiveness of the U.S. Army. In addition to logistics, the company specializes in aircraft maintenance, warehousing, worldwide distribution, and other technical advisory and assistance services.

About S&K Federal Services, LLC

S&K Federal Services is an SBA 8(a) certified company and one of several subsidiaries in the S&K Technologies, Inc. family of companies. The corporation is owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) with headquarters in St. Ignatius, Montana. Contracts such as these result in considerable economic gains for CSKT shareholders, ultimately providing support for endeavors like education, job opportunities, social programs, and investments within the Reservation and neighboring communities.