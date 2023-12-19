Arrcus Joins the Ultra Ethernet Consortium to Accelerate Innovation in Data Center Networking for AI and HPC

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure is excited to announce it has joined the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC), a Linux Foundation initiative dedicated to developing next-generation Ethernet technologies for AI and HPC applications.

The UEC is a collaborative effort among industry leaders to address the growing demands of AI and HPC workloads on data center networks. These workloads require high performance, low latency, and scalable interconnects to efficiently move massive datasets and rapidly process complex algorithms.

Arrcus is joining the UEC to contribute its expertise in advanced networking technologies, including its Leaf-Spine Fabric Architecture and its support for high-speed Ethernet interfaces, such as 400GE and 800GE. The company is also committed to working with other UEC members to develop and standardize new Ethernet technologies that meet the specific needs of AI and HPC applications.

“We are thrilled to join the UEC and contribute to the development of next-generation Ethernet technologies for AI and HPC,” said Shekar Ayyar, chairman and CEO at Arrcus. “The UEC’s mission to create an open, interoperable, and high-performance Ethernet ecosystem aligns perfectly with our own goals at Arrcus, and we are confident that our participation will help to accelerate innovation in this critical area.”

Arrcus brings to the Ultra Ethernet Consortium its wealth of experience and innovative solutions, including its recently announced ACE-AI solution for distributed AI workloads. This networking solution based on ArcOS, delivers a modern, unified network fabric for optimizing distributed GPU and other compute resources with maximum performance for AI/ML workloads, and positions Arrcus as a significant contributor to the consortium's mission. This solution encompasses next-generation datacenter networking architectures, as well as innovations in hybrid/multi-cloud connectivity and 5G transport to seamless connect GPU resources where ever they may reside.

“As GenAI becomes more widespread, operators need to evolve their networks to meet the demands for ultra-high bandwidth, while ensuring lossless and predictable connectivity. Ethernet has the potential to deliver these benefits in a cost-effective manner. We believe Arrcus’ membership in the Ultra Ethernet Consortium will help further innovation in this technology to deliver an open and AI-scale architecture,” said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group, LLC.

Arrcus' commitment to pushing the boundaries of networking technologies is further exemplified by its active participation in industry initiatives, including the Open Grid Alliance (OGA), an organization dedicated to providing vendor-neutral strategies to re-architect the Internet with the grid topologies needed to empower the next generation of applications and scale globally. The company remains dedicated to fostering an open and collaborative environment that propels the networking industry forward.

The UEC is a valuable forum for industry collaboration and innovation in data centers. As Arrcus embarks on this new chapter with the Ultra Ethernet Consortium, the company is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of Ethernet-based solutions, particularly in the dynamic realms of AI and HPC workloads.

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Bangalore, India, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc.

About the Ultra Ethernet Consortium

The Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC), part of the Linux Foundation’s Joint Development Foundation, is evolving Ethernet for the demands of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC). UEC brings together companies for industry-wide cooperation to develop Ethernet specifications and software APIs that empower AI and HPC environments with next-level performance, scalability, and interoperability. UEC is paving the way for seamless data exchange and computation in the digital realm. Learn more at: www.ultraethernet.org