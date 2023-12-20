Biocytogen Enters into Multi-Target Antibody Agreement With Neurocrine Biosciences

BEIJING & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Biocytogen”, HKEX: 02315) today announced that it has entered into an antibody evaluation and option agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. The agreement grants Neurocrine Biosciences access to Biocytogen’s fully human antibodies against multiple specified targets, with an option to license selected antibodies for therapeutic product development, manufacturing and commercialization for all uses worldwide. Additional targets may be included under this agreement subject to mutual agreement. The antibodies were generated by Biocytogen’s proprietary RenMice® platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement, if options are exercised, Biocytogen will be entitled to option-exercise fees, development and commercialization milestone payments, as well as single-digit royalties on net sales for each selected target.

Dr. Yuelei Shen, President and CEO of Biocytogen, said, “ We are pleased that our RenMice®-derived fully human antibodies received recognition from Neurocrine Biosciences, a world-leading neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company. We are optimistic that the combination of our comprehensive, validated off-the-shelf antibody sequences and Neurocrine’s extensive experience in novel drug development will accelerate the path to help conquer neurological diseases that are difficult to treat.”

“ We are excited to evaluate the therapeutic potential of antibodies generated from Biocytogen’s renowned fully human antibody platforms,” said Jude Onyia, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences. “ We believe this collaboration will help expand our pipeline with antibody-based drugs and ultimately provide patients with improved treatment options.”

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen leverages genetically engineered proprietary RenMice® (RenMab®/RenLite®/RenNano®/RenTCR-mimicTM) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, nanobody discovery and TCR-mimic antibody discovery, and has established an off-the-shelf library of >400,000 fully human antibody sequences against approximately 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of June 30, 2023, 50 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and 42 target-nominated RenMice® licensing projects have been established around the globe, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company’s sub-brand, BioMiceTM, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), USA (Boston, San Francisco), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.