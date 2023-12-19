EyeSouth Partners Affiliates With Atlantic Eye Institute, Representing The Network’s 39th Affiliation and Ninth in Florida

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has partnered with Atlantic Eye Institute, representing its ninth affiliation in Florida and 39th affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Olympus Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 39 practices with over 300 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at more than 180 locations including 20 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The Atlantic Eye Institute is led by the physician team of Dr. Charles Duss and Dr. Karim Samara, and has served patients in the Jacksonville and St. Augustine areas for more than 20 years. With four convenient locations, the practice delivers personalized and affordable eye care solutions, in addition to round-the-clock emergency eye care, while utilizing the latest technology and surgical techniques.

“We are excited to be affiliating with EyeSouth,” noted Dr. Charles Duss. “The doctors and staff of Atlantic Eye Institute have been proud to provide excellent comprehensive vision services in the Jacksonville area for over twenty years. EyeSouth shares our passion to offer the most advanced technology and treatments while caring for our patients like they are family. Our partnership will allow us to continue providing exceptional care while growing our presence throughout Jacksonville.”

“This partnership with EyeSouth will expand on Atlantic Eye Institute’s mission to help our patients live their vision through exceptional, compassionate, and honest eye care for every stage of life throughout the greater Jacksonville area,” stated Dr. Karim Samara. “We are thrilled to be a part of EyeSouth’s growth within the greater Jacksonville area.”

“We are excited to welcome another clinically excellent practice with surgeons in the prime of their careers to the EyeSouth family,” shared Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “We are impressed with AEI's focus on expanding access to quality patient care in their market and look forward to supporting their continued patient-first growth in Jacksonville.”

To learn more about a partnership with EyeSouth Partners, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com or contact John Bennett, Head of M&A and Business Development, john.bennett@eyesouthpartners.com.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 300 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 180 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina. EyeSouth is backed by Olympus Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.