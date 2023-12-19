ASGN Collaborates with Microsoft for NextGen AI

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors, announced today that the Company is collaborating with Microsoft to invest in and pilot NextGen artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Azure OpenAI Service.

ASGN is at the forefront of the generative AI transformation, working both internally and with its enterprise customer base to develop strategic use cases for GenAI technologies. Collaborating with Microsoft is a key step in advancing the Company’s internal usage of AI, preparing its team of IT consultants to become experts in cutting-edge technologies to best support its commercial and government client base.

“Microsoft has been an important client for many years,” said ASGN Chief Executive Officer, Ted Hanson. “The ability to now partner with them on such an important area of technological development across industries is a very exciting and rewarding opportunity. We look forward to perfecting our usage of GenAI so that we can guide our clients in the development of their own strategic AI roadmaps.”

ASGN invests in six core areas, including leadership, recruiting in-demand skillsets, training and skill development, partnerships, internal AI tools, and client AI roadmaps. This collaboration with Microsoft fits perfectly within the Company’s investment focus areas and accelerates ASGN’s own internal AI roadmap creation.

With Microsoft’s support, ASGN is piloting how AI toolsets within Microsoft 365 can be leveraged to support internal team efficiencies. Copilot, which uses large language models to organize data and workflow, is one such tool that is being tested as part of the development of a more robust AI roadmap for ASGN in the future. To assist development teams in creating robust models around areas such as candidate search and match, ASGN is also using Azure OpenAI and Azure Cognitive Services.

“From using the Customer Success Migration Factory to migrate to Microsoft Azure with speed and quality and to securely build their own Copilot solution to better serve their employees and their customers, ASGN is reaping the benefits of Azure as the best place for your data. Through our collaboration and a bias for innovation, ASGN implemented a strategy and framework of migrate to innovate that now fuels their transformation,” said Rashida Hodge, CVP Azure Data & AI Customer Success.

Artificial intelligence remains an area of ASGN’s core qualifications and skillsets. In the commercial market under the leadership of seasoned Artificial Intelligence Solutions Director, Vijay Thangella, ASGN has deployed nearly 800 consultants across more than 240 AI projects. In the government space, Martin Klein, industry veteran and Vice President of Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, is at the helm of the Company’s efforts and supported by more than 60 AI/ML engineers and data scientists who together boast over 1,000 certifications, accreditations, and awards. For up-to-date information and case studies on ASGN’s cutting edge AI solutions, please visit the Company’s website at asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance.

All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. In particular, we make no assurances that the proposed revenue, expense, and profit estimates outlined above will be achieved. Additional examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to attract, train and retain qualified staffing consultants, the availability of qualified contract professionals, management of our growth, continued performance and improvement of our enterprise-wide information systems, our ability to manage our litigation matters, the successful integration of acquisitions and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.