Prudential awarded $9.2 billion international longevity risk transfer mandate by NN Life, expanding Prudential Institutional Retirement Strategies into The Netherlands

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) today announced that its subsidiary entered into a $9.2 billion1 longevity risk transfer agreement with NN Life, a subsidiary of NN Group. The transaction reinsures a block of more than 200,000 policies with The Prudential Insurance Company of America (Prudential), effective Dec. 31, 2023.

The deal marks Prudential’s first international longevity reinsurance transaction in the Dutch market and directly aligns to the company’s growth strategy.

“Prudential is proud to support NN Life through this transaction, and we are excited to expand the presence of our Institutional Retirement Strategies business into The Netherlands,” said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO, Prudential Financial, Inc. “This longevity risk transfer further demonstrates our vision to be a global leader in expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security.”

Commenting on the growing market demand for longevity risk management, Alexandra Hyten, head of Institutional Retirement Strategies, Prudential, added: “With the recently passed Dutch pension reform legislation, we anticipate the market for risk transfer to continue to grow. We are well-positioned to assist insurers and plan trustees in meeting their de-risking objectives by offering customized reinsurance solutions.”

1 Transaction Euro/USD Fx Rate of 1.0915 is as of EOD 12/18.

