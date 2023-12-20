Caldera Medical awarded Specialty Women’s Health and Surgical Incontinence contract Agreement with Premier Inc.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caldera Medical is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Surgical Incontinence beginning on January 1, 2024, and Specialty Women’s Health Products with Premier, Inc. Effective February 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier. This initiative underscores Caldera's continued increase in investment to provide Premier facilities unwavering commitment to consistent supply and a strong focus on domestic manufacturing.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Innovative Product Line Enhancing Sustainability and Efficiency

Caldera will offer its comprehensive portfolio of Vertessa implants for pelvic organ prolapse and Desara slings along with their reusable introducers for stress urinary incontinence. The reusable instruments drive sustainability by reducing medical waste and standardizing surgical supplies. Caldera's unique product line is expected to decrease SKU numbers by at least 33%, significantly optimizing inventory management processes and reducing inventory holding costs. These innovations are not just about efficiency; they're also focused on providing relief to women suffering from conditions of stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

Benesta: A Revolutionary Device in Women's Health Care

Further enhancing Caldera's product portfolio is Benesta, a state-of-the-art, battery-powered device engineered for the treatment of polyps and fibroids. Featuring user-friendly push-button hand activation and an enlarged cutting window, Benesta sets a new standard in ease of use and effectiveness. Its universal compatibility with all scopes and fluid management systems underscores Caldera's commitment to versatile and innovative health care solutions.

About Caldera Medical

Caldera Medical is a medical device company solely focused on women’s health, committed to improving the quality of life for women. Caldera Medical develops, manufactures, and markets surgical products for treating Stress Urinary Incontinence, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, Polyps, and Fibroids. Known for its customer intimacy principle and significant humanitarian program, Caldera Medical is dedicated to treating one million women in underserved populations globally by 2027.

