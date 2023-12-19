The US Oncology Network Further Expands Its Nashville, Tennessee Footprint and Research Expertise with the Addition of SCRI Oncology Partners

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The US Oncology Network (The Network), the largest organization of its kind dedicated to advancing local cancer care and better patient outcomes, announced today that SCRI Oncology Partners has joined The Network. SCRI Oncology Partners, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a dedicated cancer treatment center led by globally recognized oncologists with disease expertise in cancer care and clinical research. This center offers patients state-of-the art personalized cancer care and opportunities to participate in clinical trials with innovative treatments.

“Increasing access to clinical trials and enhancing local cancer care are significant priorities for us,” said Jason Hammonds, president, The US Oncology Network. “Which is why we are thrilled to welcome some of the nation’s most respected oncology clinical researchers into The Network. These physicians provide comprehensive and personalized care with disease expertise, while also offering opportunities to participate in clinical research that help patients access newer options in care.”

SCRI Oncology Partners has experienced and internationally recognized research physician leaders, as well as dedicated staff who specialize in care and research. David R. Spigel, MD, Howard A. “Skip” Burris, III, MD, Denise A. Yardley, MD, Benjamin Garmezy, MD, Erika P. Hamilton, MD, Melissa L. Johnson, MD, Meredith A. McKean, MD, MPH, Meredith S. Pelster, MD, MSCI, Ishwaria M. Subbiah, MD, and Vivek Subbiah, MD, are now providing care at a new location at 335 24th Ave. North in Nashville. They conduct clinical trials through their affiliation with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a global leader in oncology research that has been offering and managing clinical trials in the community for over 30 years. Since its inception, SCRI has contributed to pivotal research that has helped advance the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today.

In 2022, SCRI formed a joint venture with former US Oncology Research, the research arm of The US Oncology Network, to expand clinical trial access across the country. Today, SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who actively enroll patients into clinical research studies at more than 250 locations in 24 states across the U.S.

“It is exciting to collaborate with The US Oncology Network, an organization that is committed to advancing cancer care and clinical research,” said Dr. Spigel, chief scientific officer, SCRI, and founding partner, SCRI Oncology Partners. “We will continue to expand the SCRI network’s capabilities and undertake new groundbreaking studies that will lay the foundation for the advancement of cancer care. We are excited and committed to offer patients the opportunity to receive the best in care while also having access to the most innovative options in research in the communities where they live.”

With this addition, The Network continues its trajectory of strong growth with more than 2,400 providers in The Network treating over 1.4 million patients annually at approximately 600 sites of care in 30 states. For the past two decades, The Network has empowered the delivery of advanced integrated cancer care through a vast network of independent providers who share expertise and resources to provide quality, value-based care close to home.

About The US Oncology Network

Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps approximately 2,400 independent providers deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure, and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.

About McKesson Oncology and Specialty Solutions

It’s an unprecedented time for patients living with cancer as life sciences companies race to create new, cutting-edge therapies. With cancer care becoming more targeted, providers, life sciences companies, and payers face a multitude of challenges and complexity in the development of new treatments and making them accessible to patients in need. At McKesson, our unmatched portfolio of oncology businesses and partners provide research, insights, technologies, and services that are helping to address these hurdles and improve cancer and specialty care.